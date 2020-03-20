Kate Middleton Passed Down One of Her Style Traditions to Princess Charlotte

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte
UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

Like mother, like daughter -- and yep, that even applies to Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte. Apparently, there's one little habit that Kate has passed onto Charlotte, and even though it's something that most of the rest of us do, it's not necessarily something that celebrities and members of the royal family are most known for. 

Needless to say, we love it!

  • Kate is known for wearing the same outfit more than once. 

    Kate Middleton
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    Over the years, we've seen Kate repeat outfits on multiple occasions, and honestly? It's something we really love about her. She's obviously quite a style icon, regardless of how much use she makes of her wardrobe. But knowing that she's this good at getting multiple uses of the pieces of her closet just makes us love her more. It's not only financially responsible, but it's also good for the environment. 

    • Advertisement

  • Now, Charlotte's repeating outfits, too. 

    Princess Charlotte
    Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    Remember the cute green coat that Charlotte wore when she made her debut appearance at Sandringham on Christmas morning? Yep, she was spotted wearing it again recently while out at UK supermarket Sainsbury's.

    "I noticed Charlotte first as she had the beautiful green jacket on that she wore at Christmas. Then I saw Kate, who had Louis in her arms and I thought 'Am I the only one seeing this?' I couldn't believe it was happening," the onlooker told Hello! Magazine.

  • If any moms are getting style inspiration for their kids, Charlotte's coat is still for sale! 

    Princess Charlotte green coat
    Amaia Kids

    We might be headed into warmer weather, but it might be worth it to grab for next winter! The coat is pretty cute -- it's from brand Amaia Kids, where a lot of the royal kids' outfits come from -- and it comes in a few colors, including Charlotte's signature green, burgundy, pink, and blue.

    In American dollars, it costs about $163. Uh, yeah, we can totally see why Kate would want Charlotte to get more than one use out of it!

  • Kate's other kids have been known to repeat outfits, too. 

    Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George
    Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Looks like it might just be a family trait! Of course, kids grow so quickly, so do any of us ever get that much use out of a certain outfit? Good for Kate for getting those extra wears in while she can, because it feels like we're constantly having to buy more clothes ... especially with kids who are little, like Kate's still are. 

    We know Prince Louis is probably growing like a weed!

  • Regardless of how often they wear their clothes, Kate and company are always impeccably dressed. 

    Princess Charlotte, Prince George
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    There will never come a time when we're not impressed with their style. Even from the time they were babies, Louis, George, and Charlotte have always turned heads -- and we've been trying to copy Kate's royal style for years at this point, so it's not like it was any surprise.

    Good for Kate for setting a good example for her kids. Wearing the same outfit more than once is what the rest of us have been doing all along!

kate middleton royals

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement