Prince William & Harry Reportedly Still Have 'Anger & Resentment' Toward Each Other

With all of the recent changes being implemented in the royal family, it's been a hard time for Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship. The feud rumors lately have been unreal, and apparently, things aren't getting any better quite yet. Reportedly, William and Harry still resent each other for Harry's choice to step down from his position as a senior member of the family, and we're truly worried for their brotherly relationship going forward.

  • A source close to the fam says they're both putting on a brave face, but the anger there is real. 

    "Publicly, they’ve stopped short of trash-talking each other," an insider close to the situation told Us Weekly recently. "But behind closed doors, they’re both filled with anger and resentment."

    There have been a lot of rumors about a royal family feud for a long time now -- we're talking years. But after Harry and Meghan announced that they were leaving, things seem to have gotten progressively worse. 

  • Harry's just trying to make sure his wife is happy, but it's coming at the cost of his relationship with his brother.

    "Harry knows William’s mad at him for uprooting and leaving him to pick up the pieces," the insider added. "But the way Harry sees it, Meghan’s happiness is way more important … Harry’s fed up with being judged or expected to act a certain way."

    While Harry is certainly still part of William's family, he and Meghan have made the choice to start their own family now. Is it any wonder that they're his priority? It's just a shame things have played out this way.

  • On one hand, we can't fault Harry for leaving the fam.

    Just based on the amount of backlash that he and Meghan have gotten practically since they first started dating, and how open she was about pregnancy and new motherhood being difficult in the midst of all of that? We can't say we're surprised that Harry would pull the plug, especially given the role that the media played in the death of his mother, Princess Diana

    Who wouldn't be on the defensive? 

  • But we get William's side of it, too. 

    After all, he's now left to pick up the slack that Harry left by ditching his royal obligations, and reports have claimed that Kate isn't handling it well and feels stressed by the extra responsibilities. There doesn't seem to be a good solution for everyone to be happy here, but we totally get everyone putting their own branch of the royal family first in a very complicated situation like this. 

  • We hope they find a way to work it out soon. 

    At the end of the day, Harry and William are still brothers, and that's something that will never change, no matter how many royal obligations Harry picks up (or doesn't) in a year. The news of Harry and Meghan leaving is still pretty new, so maybe once the dust settles and everyone's found a new routine, Will and Harry will be able to find a way back to repairing their relationship. 

    Fingers crossed! 

