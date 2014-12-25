Jessa Duggar Expresses Concern Sister-in-Law's Wedding Dress Is 'Too Revealing'



TLC via People Magazine

From one TLC show to another, Jessa Duggar is making the rounds! In an upcoming episode of Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta, Jessa will be helping husband Ben Seewald's sister, Jessica Seewald, find the dress of her dreams, and she's not holding back when it comes to her opinions. In a new clip from the show, Jessa admitted that one of the dresses was too revealing.

Leave it to her to keep it real.