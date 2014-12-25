Jessa Duggar Expresses Concern Sister-in-Law's Wedding Dress Is 'Too Revealing'

From one TLC show to another, Jessa Duggar is making the rounds! In an upcoming episode of Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta, Jessa will be helping husband Ben Seewald's sister, Jessica Seewald, find the dress of her dreams, and she's not holding back when it comes to her opinions. In a new clip from the show, Jessa admitted that one of the dresses was too revealing.
Leave it to her to keep it real.
People Magazine shared an exclusive clip of the episode where Jessica is trying on dresses.
"I know when I went dress shopping, I thought I knew what I wanted and I went in and just tried on a ton of dresses," Jessa said. "You just never know. You may just end up leaving with something completely different."
This is pretty true. Anyone who's ever tried on wedding dresses knows that it's unlike shopping for any other item of clothing. It's hard to know what works before trying on all different kinds of gowns!
When Jessica tries on a low-cut dress, Jessa is quick to point it out.
Case in point: Jessa's wedding dress.
Don't get us wrong, it was gorgeous -- and that pink hue really added a little extra something (as did the sparkly, beaded bodice). But it definitely had cap sleeves and the neckline wasn't too low, meaning that she met Duggar modesty standards even on her wedding day.
Then again, so have all of her sisters -- even if it meant adding alterations to make whatever dress they chose fit the bill.
Ultimately, though, Jessa seemed pretty supportive.
Even though the kinds of dresses that Jessica was trying on may not have been her cup of tea, Jessa made sure to cheer on her sister-in-law, and that's what matters most. Plus, it's pretty cool to see her on a show like this, even though we watch her on Counting On all the time. It's like our reality TV obsessions are colliding!
And of course, Jessa was allowed to weigh in -- that's the point of going wedding dress shopping with someone, right?
In the end, it looks like Jessica was happy with the dress she found.
She and now husband Phillipps Lester tied the knot in May 2019, and judging by the wedding photos that Jessica has shared on Instagram since, it seems like she loves looking back on that day, which is how every bride should feel!
This new episode of Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta airs Saturday on TLC. We can't wait to see how the whole try-on session went!
