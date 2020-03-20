Prince Harry Could Be Forced Out of Royal Retirement

Simon Dawson-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Times are quickly changing under the threat of the coronavirus, and that means things are changing for Prince Harry, too. Reportedly, Harry could be called back to royal duty because of the way COVID-19 is affecting the UK -- and all of the royal family's scheduled engagements. Apparently, royal experts claim that's something he'd totally be willing to do, even though he's already stepped down from being a senior royal.
As we all know, Queen Elizabeth is at a higher risk for contracting the virus because of her age.
Royal expert Nigel Cawthorne says Prince William may end up being Queen Elizabeth's stand-in.
If something happened to Kate, and she couldn't make public appearances, the responsibility would fall to Harry.
Supposedly, Harry would be fine with helping out for a while.
So much of this is conjecture, though, so we'll just have to wait and see what happens.
