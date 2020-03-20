Prince Harry Could Be Forced Out of Royal Retirement

Simon Dawson-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Prince Harry
Simon Dawson-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Times are quickly changing under the threat of the coronavirus, and that means things are changing for Prince Harry, too. Reportedly, Harry could be called back to royal duty because of the way COVID-19 is affecting the UK -- and all of the royal family's scheduled engagements. Apparently, royal experts claim that's something he'd totally be willing to do, even though he's already stepped down from being a senior royal.

  • As we all know, Queen Elizabeth is at a higher risk for contracting the virus because of her age. 

    Queen Elizabeth
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    After all, this lady is almost 94 impressive years old -- she can't take any chances when it comes to exposure. This week, the royal fam has been making all kinds of arrangements to their schedules to keep everyone safe, and that means that the Queen could end up in self-isolation for a few months. If she's not around to make appearances, her younger family members will have to do it for her.

    • Advertisement

  • Royal expert Nigel Cawthorne says Prince William may end up being Queen Elizabeth's stand-in. 

    Prince William, Kate Middleton
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    "It is entirely sensible for Prince William to act as placeholder for the Queen," Cawthorne told the Daily Mail. "There has to be a physical presence to the monarchy, not just a virtual one. He's third-in-line to the throne and in robust health like his brother, and COVID-19 is unlikely to be any serious threat for him or his wife or children. He will do a great job." 

    That makes sense, but what about Harry?

  • If something happened to Kate, and she couldn't make public appearances, the responsibility would fall to Harry.

    Kate Middleton
    Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

    According to Cawthorne, the most likely scenario would be that she's pregnant, and we've been hearing buzz that Kate could be thinking of baby #4 sometime this year -- so that's not totally out the realm of possibility.

    And in that case, to limit Kate Middleton's exposure, the palace would have to go "on bent knee to Prince Harry to ask him to act as placeholder."

  • Supposedly, Harry would be fine with helping out for a while. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    "I am sure he would come back and be delighted to help out, too, and do anything to protect his father and grandmother," Cawthorne said.

    It wouldn't be surprising if Harry was willing to step back in for a while. After all, it would be temporary, and it would be for the good of his family ... who are still his family, even if he's stepped down from the family business itself.

    But maybe it won't come to that.

  • So much of this is conjecture, though, so we'll just have to wait and see what happens. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    Hopefully, as a society, we'll get a handle on the spread of COVID-19 sooner rather than later, and that will mean that Harry can continue living his life with Meghan Markle and their son, Archie, in Canada, just the way he wants to. He's certainly been through the wringer trying to make that particular dream happen.

    We just hope the Queen is staying safe. We'd be devastated if anything happened to her!

royals

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement