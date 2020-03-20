15 of Meghan Markle's Most Memorable Surprise Appearances

Eddie Mulholland-WPA Pool/Getty Images
As things in the royal family are rapidly changing, one thing is staying the same: Meghan Markle loves making a surprise appearance. From the time that she and Prince Harry first started dating to even after they announced that they were stepping down from their positions as senior members of the royal family, Meghan loves making totally unexpected appearances. Maybe she likes the reaction she gets out of people, or maybe it's a better way to limit the crowds that would wait to see her, but there have been plenty of times over the past couple of years where she's shown up somewhere totally out of the blue and made people's day.
And now that Meghan and Harry are spending more of their time in Canada and North America and less in the UK fulfilling royal obligations, that means they're more free to do as they please, making it easier than ever for Meghan to make these kinds of surprises happen. If she's living more privately, she can definitely be even sneakier than before!
Read on for times that Meghan has surprised people by making appearances. Sometimes, she's showing up at an event she wasn't scheduled to appear at. Sometimes, she's helping out at charities and her patronages that she loves to support on the down low. And other times, she's simply making visits that she hopes will make others happy.
There's no doubt that Meghan Markle has a good heart, and hopefully, these surprises will continue for years to come, no matter what kind of involvement she has with the royal family.
-
The 2017 Invictus Games1
Before Meghan and Harry were even engaged, she was showing up for him on his most important days -- even totally unannounced. Meghan and mom Doria Ragland were at the 2017 Invictus Games, one of the events that has always been closest to Harry's heart, to support him. They were spotted in the audience during the closing ceremony, and little did we know at the time that they'd be engaged just a month later.
-
The Queen's Christmas Party2
Shortly after Meghan and Harry's 2017 engagement, Meghan was a surprise guest at Queen Elizabeth's Christmas party, where she mingled with guests. (Not a bad idea, since she was officially becoming part of the royal family in just a matter of months.)
"it was definitely a surprise to all those attended. And those that did meet her were absolutely blown away by her elegance and confidence. She's gone down well with the staff, that's for certain!" royal correspondent Rebecca English continued in another tweet.
-
-
The British Fashion Awards3
In December 2018, Meghan surprised the audience at the British Fashion Awards by taking the stage to present the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award, making a speech in the process.
"As all of you in this room know, we have a deep connection to what we wear," Meghan said in her speech, according to The Observer. "Sometimes it's very personal, sometimes it's emotional. But for me this connection is rooted in, really, being able to understand that it's about supporting and empowering each other, especially as women."
-
WE Day 20194
Another charitable event, another surprise appearance from Meghan. This time, it was the WE Day event in London in March 2019. When Harry was speaking on stage, he surprised the audience by calling Meghan to join him from the audience, where she was supporting him. In the video above, it's easy to see that the crowd totally went wild. People were thrilled to see her on stage with Harry.
-
-
The First MLB Game in London5
Given that the first MLB game ever played in Europe happened in June 2019 while Meghan was still technically on maternity leave after having Archie, it definitely wasn't expected that she'd show up at the game at Harry's side -- but she did. And not only were they there to see the game and hang out on the field, but they were also gifted a jersey just for Archie.
Too adorable, and such a fun event for Meghan not to miss out on.
-
William & Harry's Polo Match6
Given that Meghan had so recently welcomed her first child into the world, no one expected that she'd show up to cheer Prince Harry on in his charity polo match in July 2019 with Prince William. But thanks to paparazzi photos from that day, fans got a look at her and Archie, who both arrived to watch from the grass. Even better? Kate Middleton was there too, along with all three of her children.
What a day!
-
-
In the Crowd at Wimbledon7
Attending Wimbledon every year is something that members of the royal family are known for doing (especially Kate Middleton). But Meghan Markle made an unexpected appearance in the crowd during the 2019 matches, shortly after having Archie, just so she could be there to support her friend and pro tennis player, Serena Williams.
How sweet!
And, of course, Meghan looked fab.
-
A Surprise Photoshoot8
Meghan kept this one super under wraps -- no one had any idea she was working on this project until she showed up for the photoshoot! In August 2019, Meghan surprised the SmartWorks team in London by showing up to help prepare to promote her SmartWorks women's wear capsule collection, and she even shared footage from the day on the Sussex Royal Instagram Story, a true rarity.
-
-
A Skype Surprise9
When Harry visited a school in Malawi back in September 2019, he got a surprise himself -- and so did the students! Meghan Skyped in to be part of his appearance since she couldn't be there in person herself.
"I wish I could be with you," Meghan said on the call. "We’re in South Africa right now -- Archie’s taking a nap. I’m with you in spirit. I’m so happy, and I can’t wait to hear for the rest of the session."
-
Justice For Girls10
Not long after Meghan and Harry announced that they'd be stepping down from the royal family, she made an appearance at a charity called Justice For Girls in Canada, where she was beginning to spend more time. The program, which is based out of Vancouver, is all about helping girls who have been affected by homelessness, poverty, and violence.
Sounds like a cause that would be important to her.
-
-
The Downtowne Eastside Women's Centre11
The same day that Meghan visited Justice For Girls, she also made a stop into the Downtowne Eastside Women's Center that shared a photo from their visit on Facebook. This organization, which is also located in Vancouver, helps vulnerable girls and women in need, providing them with basic necessities and a safe place to be when they need it most.
Meghan was very busy that day!
-
Visiting the Hubb Community Kitchen12
In January, Meghan popped into the Hubb Community Kitchen unexpectedly to visit the women who helped her create her cookbook in 2019.
"Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and Together, Our Community Cookbook," said the Instagram post Meghan and Harry shared. "These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbours who had been displaced from the fire. With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more."
-
-
The National Theatre13
When Meghan and Harry went back to the UK to wrap up their royal obligations, she really made the most of her time, including an unscheduled visit to one of her patronages. Meghan visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio, where she learned about new virtual reality technologies being used to share the arts with people widely, and at the same time, she was praised for her outfit that day -- just as a bonus.
-
At Church With the Queen14
During Meghan and Harry's visit to the UK in March, they made time to hang out with Queen Elizabeth, too. (She has reportedly been worried that she wouldn't have much of a relationship with her grandson since Meghan and Harry stepped down from the royal family.) They went to church with her on International Women's Day, and we have no doubt she was pleased to spend time with them.
-
-
International Women's Day15
While Meghan and Harry were in the UK wrapping up royal business, Meghan surprised students at the Robert Clack School -- and she even made a new friend when a student volunteered to come on stage to talk about what the holiday meant to him.
"The Duchess of Sussex visited Robert Clack School, to celebrate the women of the future, and also highlight the important role men and boys play in International Women’s Day," said her Instagram post about the event.