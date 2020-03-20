15 of Meghan Markle's Most Memorable Surprise Appearances

Image: Eddie Mulholland-WPA Pool/Getty Images



Eddie Mulholland-WPA Pool/Getty Images As things in the royal family are rapidly changing, one thing is staying the same: Meghan Markle loves making a surprise appearance. From the time that she and Prince Harry first started dating to even after they announced that they were stepping down from their positions as senior members of the royal family, Meghan loves making totally unexpected appearances. Maybe she likes the reaction she gets out of people, or maybe it's a better way to limit the crowds that would wait to see her, but there have been plenty of times over the past couple of years where she's shown up somewhere totally out of the blue and made people's day.

And now that Meghan and Harry are spending more of their time in Canada and North America and less in the UK fulfilling royal obligations, that means they're more free to do as they please, making it easier than ever for Meghan to make these kinds of surprises happen. If she's living more privately, she can definitely be even sneakier than before!

Read on for times that Meghan has surprised people by making appearances. Sometimes, she's showing up at an event she wasn't scheduled to appear at. Sometimes, she's helping out at charities and her patronages that she loves to support on the down low. And other times, she's simply making visits that she hopes will make others happy.

There's no doubt that Meghan Markle has a good heart, and hopefully, these surprises will continue for years to come, no matter what kind of involvement she has with the royal family.