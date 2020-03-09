The Surgeon General Wants Kylie Jenner To Help With Coronavirus

We've always known that Kylie Jenner has a major effect on people -- she didn't become the world's youngest billionaire for nothing! And now, it sounds as if she might be able to help get the word out about COVID-19, too. The surgeon general is calling on Kylie and other celebrities to help get the younger generations to pay attention to coronavirus precautions, and it's not a bad idea, actually ...
Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams is calling on social media influencers to help.
During Adams' appearance Thursday on Good Morning America, he talked about how people need to be using their audiences to get everyone to take the coronavirus more seriously to slow the spread, because teens might not be listening to their parents.
"What we need to do is get our social influencers -- Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, we need to get Kylie Jenner -- we need to get our social media influencers out there and helping folks understand that look, this is serious. People are dying," he said.
Don't worry -- Kylie's already a step ahead of him.
Kylie's also taken to Twitter to share a similar message.
And honestly, we're so glad she did. Coronavirus is scary, and we don't have to tell anyone that staying at home in these times is fun, because it's definitely not. But the one thing we can all do is limit the time we leave the house to help slow the spread, which will protect people, especially the more vulnerable populations who could have a more serious case of the virus. It's simple to do!
Kim Kardashian has also been talking about social distancing with her followers.
In one tweet, Kim admitted that staying away from her sisters at this time is hard, but it's what she needs to do in order to do her part to slow the spread -- and hopefully, there are fans out there who are taking their cues from this family and doing the same.
"PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus," Kim wrote in a separate tweet. "We will all get through this!"
Hopefully, more celebrities, including Kylie, will continue to speak out about this.
It's not an easy time by any means, but like Kim said, we will all get through this, and the more seriously we take isolating ourselves now, the less time we'll have to spend doing it, so everybody wins in the end.
Everybody should stay home, try to relax, and maybe catch up on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After all, a new season is about to start ...
