The Surgeon General Wants Kylie Jenner To Help With Coronavirus

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams on millennials and the coronavirus: "We need to get our social media influencers out there and helping folks understand that look this is serious."

During Adams' appearance Thursday on Good Morning America, he talked about how people need to be using their audiences to get everyone to take the coronavirus more seriously to slow the spread, because teens might not be listening to their parents.

"What we need to do is get our social influencers -- Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, we need to get Kylie Jenner -- we need to get our social media influencers out there and helping folks understand that look, this is serious. People are dying," he said.

