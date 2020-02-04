Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Were Reportedly Caught Drinking Alcohol

According to an anonymous post on a Duggar confessions Instagram page, someone witnessed both of them drinking at a restaurant.

Of course, it's important to point out that there's no way to validate if this is true or not, but it's definitely interesting to think about. And it shows that Jinger and Jeremy definitely have good taste in booze, because a sparkling rosé sounds pretty good to us right now.

If this really is their server, we're gonna need more details. What did they talk about? Did they have more than one round of drinks?!