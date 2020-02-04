Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Were Reportedly Caught Drinking Alcohol

Talk about a couple of rebels! We've always known that Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar did things their own way, but now, they're really throwing Duggar rules to the wind. Apparently, Jinger and Jeremy drink alcohol -- like, real alcohol, not sparkling grape juice, y'all. This is a big deal -- even bigger than wearing skinny jeans. What?!
According to an anonymous post on a Duggar confessions Instagram page, someone witnessed both of them drinking at a restaurant.
Of course, it's important to point out that there's no way to validate if this is true or not, but it's definitely interesting to think about. And it shows that Jinger and Jeremy definitely have good taste in booze, because a sparkling rosé sounds pretty good to us right now.
If this really is their server, we're gonna need more details. What did they talk about? Did they have more than one round of drinks?!
Fans aren't overly surprised by this news.
This isn't the first time Jeremy and Jinger have broken the so-called rules.
In fact, even though they're both still pretty tied to their faith, they seem to approach it in a more mainstream way. We couldn't see anyone in Jinger's family living out in California but her, honestly. And although we know the decision to wear pants was an emotional one for her to discuss with her mom, we've never seen Jinger so happy doing her own thing and wearing what she wants (and drinking wine, apparently).
We doubt they'll ever share their drinking on social media, though.
For a long time, we noticed that Jinger would revert back to her old dress and skirt wearing habits when she would spend time around her family, so we have a feeling she likes to keep things as low key as possible when it comes to her rebellion. Therefore, we'd be shocked if she was ever more open about her drinking than just grabbing a glass of wine at a restaurant.
We doubt we'll see her posting from a vineyard any time soon!
Good for Jinger and Jeremy for living life their own way.
They're grown-ups, and they get to make the rules for what their lives look like. Maybe that includes beer and wine (and the occasional cocktail). Maybe it's doesn't. But they're the ones who get to decide.
Go on and live life, Jeremy and Jinger. Ultimately, we just want to see them (and Felicity) happy, no matter what they have to do to get there.
