Are Prince William and Kate Middleton Buying Instagram Followers?

The British royal family certainly are no strangers to conspiracy theories, but this recent one is wild -- and so ridiculous it just might be true. According to a report in the New York Times (yes, really), Prince William and Kate Middleton may be buying Instagram followers in order to keep up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
What!
In a piece that lays out a seriously suspicious timeline, journalist Caity Weaver wonders how the Cambridges and Sussexes got to have the same number of followers.
Initially, when Meghan joined the royal family and the duos were branded the Fab Four, Harry and Meghan didn't have their own Instagram account. Instead, they shared the Kensington Royal account with William and Kate.
However, when they decided to separate themselves from the Cambridges, they got their own Instagram account -- this was in April of 2019.
At the time, Sussex Royal set a world record for being the fastest account to reach 1 million followers.
(That title has since been given to Jennifer Aniston.)
At the time, there was a lot of speculation that Harry and Meghan's Instagram account would surpass William and Kate's in terms of numbers, interest, and engagement.
When Meghan gave birth to baby Archie and they still didn't "eclipse" the Cambridges' number of followers, despite being on a sharp trajectory upward, some began getting suspicious.
See, Harry and Meghan never surpassed William and Kate's number of followers.
They were always a super close second, despite, as the New York Times pointed out, having more "engaging" content.
And every time the Sussexes did get super close to the Cambridges, the Cambridges' numbers would go up.
Weird? A bit.
According to the Times, there may be a number of reasons for this, including the Cambridges' account being promoted more or the Cambridges buying followers.
The article stated that palace representatives have "denied strenuously any suggestion that their social media teams had manipulated follower numbers."
Well, OK then.
Currently, both accounts have exactly 11.3 million followers. Both.
To be honest, it's a little hard to imagine William and Kate buying Instagram followers.
At the same time, though, it's a little hard to imagine the two accounts both have 11.3 million followers by pure coincidence.
What to believe?!
For now, we're going to go with the blindly optimistic theory that everybody in the world just likes both couples the exact same amount.
That's possible, right?
