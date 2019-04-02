Are Prince William and Kate Middleton Buying Instagram Followers?

In a piece that lays out a seriously suspicious timeline, journalist Caity Weaver wonders how the Cambridges and Sussexes got to have the same number of followers.

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Mar 10, 2020 at 1:49pm PDT

Initially, when Meghan joined the royal family and the duos were branded the Fab Four, Harry and Meghan didn't have their own Instagram account. Instead, they shared the Kensington Royal account with William and Kate.

However, when they decided to separate themselves from the Cambridges, they got their own Instagram account -- this was in April of 2019.