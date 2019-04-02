Are Prince William and Kate Middleton Buying Instagram Followers?

The British royal family certainly are no strangers to conspiracy theories, but this recent one is wild -- and so ridiculous it just might be true. According to a report in the New York Times (yes, really), Prince William and Kate Middleton may be buying Instagram followers in order to keep up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

What!

