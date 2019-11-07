Meghan Markle Was the 'Boss From Hell' According to a Supposed Palace Worker

Splash News
With everything going on in the world right now, it's been a minute since we've heard negative stories about Meghan Markle, but alas, one cropped up recently. According to a new report, the Duchess of Sussex was "the boss from hell," says one source.
We have to be honest here. We're finding this -- and the claims that have followed about the duchess -- a little hard to believe.
The supposed insider made the claim that Meghan is essentially impossible to please.
Speaking with Life & Style, the insider said: "Meghan was basically the boss from hell." The source added: "Meghan is a perfectionist and if things don't go her way, all hell breaks loose."
Umm ... this might be a little bit more believable if this source could specify an instance when "all hell broke loose."
The publication also went on to say that the staff wasn't happy with the way Harry and Meghan left the royal family.
Members of the Sussexes' staff were "beyond unimpressed" with how everything went down with Harry and Meghan.
The source went on to say, "It was almost like she was threatening the queen -- give her what she wants or she'll embarrass her more in public."
Wellll, we're not sure she was doing that.
Australia lifestyle website New Idea claims some reports say Meghan was irritated she wasn't in the procession at this year's Commonwealth Day service.
As we all know, Harry and Meghan were seated behind Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Westminster Abbey service -- and although the greeting between the two couples definitely seemed to have a chill, from what we've heard, things are pretty good between the Sussexes and other members of the royal family -- especially Queen Elizabeth.
Not long after Harry and Meghan left the UK, it was said that they were going to spend time over the summer with the Queen.
From day one, Meghan has been branded "difficult" and a "diva" by some -- but frankly, we're not buying it.
