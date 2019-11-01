Prince Harry Feels 'Helpless' Being So Far From Home Right Now

Splash News
Just as this horrible pandemic is affecting the rest of the world, it's affecting members of the British royal family -- perhaps Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the most. While most senior members of the monarchy have left their palaces for their less crowded country estates, the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes are holed up in their mansion in Canada -- far away from family.
-
According to the Daily Mail, Prince Harry is very worried about his family right now -- especially the older members.
A source told the publication that Harry is feeling "a bit helpless and isolated out in the middle of nowhere" right now. (He and Meghan are in lockdown on Canada's Vancouver Island.)
The source went on to say that Harry is particularly worried about his 71-year-old father, Prince Charles, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, 93. He's reportedly been communicating with them and has told them to "stay safe and to take extra precautions."
-
Harry and Meghan are also taking strict precautions with people they interact with, understandably.
The insider also said that Meghan has instructed "everyone on their team, the people who buy groceries and run errands, wear latex gloves at all times and are to follow a strict hygiene protocol."
"Only a select few will be able to interact with her, Harry, and Archie," they said. "She said she's keeping it to a bare minimum."
We know a lot people like to criticize the Sussexes, but who can blame them for taking as many precautions as possible for themselves and others?
-
-
Even though Harry feels helpless and far away from family right now, the pair feel thankful for their recent trip.
-
Also, not surprising in the least, the duo are currently doing everything they can to help people through this pandemic.
"Meghan said just because they are isolating themselves, it doesn't mean they can't help. They aren't just sitting around at home doing nothing," the same source told the Daily Mail. "Meghan told her inner circle that what's happening in the world right now is a mental health crisis."
The friend added: "She said they are working with a mental health nonprofit to create some sort of online support system for those most vulnerable, like new mothers suffering from postpartum depression. People who lack support systems need reassurance that they are not alone."
Sounds like Meghan and Harry!
-
-
They may be far removed from loved ones right now, but we're sure Harry and Meghan are getting on OK with each other.
Share this Story