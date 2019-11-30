Prince William Posts a Heartfelt Video About Coronavirus on Instagram

On the flip side, though, some had a few criticisms for Wills.

Prince William was heard speaking about coronavirus to emergency workers during a visit to Dublin's Guinness Brewery with wife Kate. "I bet everyone's like, 'I've got coronavirus, I'm dying,' and you're like, 'no, you've just got a cough'," he said. pic.twitter.com/bLN7ztXEIw

See, last week, while in Ireland the duke cracked a few jokes about the coronavirus when speaking with emergency workers.

"I bet everyone’s like, ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying,’ and you’re like, ‘No, you’ve just got a cough,'” William was heard saying to a first responder. He then added: “It does seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment. Is it being a little hyped up, do you think, by the media?”



Then, in another video clip, he was heard saying: “By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus. Sorry!”

While, again, most of the responses to duke's speech were positive, a few people made mention of his previous comments.

"The adversity that you joked about?" one follower said, while another remarked: "I just can’t take him seriously after seeing him make fun of the situation, this seems put on."