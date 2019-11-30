Prince William Posts a Heartfelt Video About Coronavirus on Instagram

Splash News
Up until this point, members of the royal family have stayed fairly mum about the outbreak of COVID-19. While we recently learned that Queen Elizabeth left Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in Canada, and Prince William and Kate Middleton are at their country estate in Norfolk, no member of the monarchy has addressed the public about the pandemic -- until now. In an Instagram video, Prince William broke his silence about coronavirus.
On Wednesday, the Duke of Cambridge addressed the pandemic on social media.
In a video that's on behalf of the National Emergencies Trust, Prince William made a plea to help raise funds for local charities that are struggling in the U.K. in their efforts to support those impacted by the virus.
The duke's video was posted the same day it was reported that Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school would be closing its doors on Friday indefinitely because of the outbreak.
The video of the duke was incredibly heartfelt, and his speech, understandably, had a very serious tone.
Here's what the father of three had to say:
Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature. The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way - which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important.
The National Emergencies Trust has launched an appeal to raise funds to help local charities support individuals suffering hardship as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
William's followers on social media -- many of whom look to the royal family for guidance during trying times -- seemed pleased with the duke's address.
Here's a sampling of some of the positive responses:
"Such an amazing future King. The way you look out for every U.K. citizen."
"Will be so proud to have the Cambridges as King and Queen one day x"
"THANK YOU for your empathy and kindness during this tough time for the country and our world."
"Thank you so much Your Royal Highnesses! Donating now! Thank you for all you do!"
"He will make a AMAZING King one day."
On the flip side, though, some had a few criticisms for Wills.
See, last week, while in Ireland the duke cracked a few jokes about the coronavirus when speaking with emergency workers.
"I bet everyone’s like, ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying,’ and you’re like, ‘No, you’ve just got a cough,'” William was heard saying to a first responder. He then added: “It does seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment. Is it being a little hyped up, do you think, by the media?”
Then, in another video clip, he was heard saying: “By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus. Sorry!”
While, again, most of the responses to duke's speech were positive, a few people made mention of his previous comments.
"The adversity that you joked about?" one follower said, while another remarked: "I just can’t take him seriously after seeing him make fun of the situation, this seems put on."
Obviously, William didn't realize the severity of COVID-19 initially.
... Which is the same for most people, it's safe to say. While the duke's joking about the virus -- which hadn't reached the level it has now -- certainly wasn't his best moment, let's not hold him to it too much. Clearly, he wants to do everything he can to help.
Just like the rest of us.
