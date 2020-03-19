20 Ways Archie Is Following in Prince George's Footsteps

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images; Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the youngest member of the royal family, having entered the world in May 2019. There are some distinct advantages that come with being the youngest of a batch of cousins, and one of those advantages is being able to learn from those who came before and follow in their footsteps. Prince George, the oldest cousin of the new generation of royals has already achieved quite a lot in his nearly seven years -- including going with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, on international tours, meeting world leaders, and becoming a fashion icon.
But while Archie is only 10 months old, he's already doing a great job of following the lead of his older cousin and basically becoming a mini Prince George.
The cousins are several years apart in age, but they have already been spotted spending some time together -- like at a polo match two months after Archie's birth that was reportedly the first time all the cousins had come together -- although some claim they met a month prior at the annual Trooping the Colour. Now that Archie will mostly be living in Canada with his newly non-working royal parents, it might be a little harder for Archie to stay in touch with his three cousins. He didn't even join Meghan and Harry when they visited the UK for their farewell tour in early March.
But even without day-to-day contact, Archie's life is closely mirroring Prince George's own trajectory thus far. And the cousins have some fun things in common like a love for sports and how advanced they were as babies. Here are 20 ways that little Archie is following in Prince George's footsteps, just a few years later.
Their Introduction to the World Was a Big Deal1
The whole world couldn't wait to meet both Prince George and Archie. With George, it was the introduction of the next heir to the throne. With Archie, it was the introduction of the first child to longtime fan favorite royal Prince Harry. Their setups were a bit different, with George's introduction live-streamed the world hours after his birth. Meghan and Harry took their time and kept things a bit more private, but both were monumental occasions when we first got to see the new royal family members.
Their Births Helped Boost the Economy2
Shortly after Archie's birth, it was predicted that he'd help boost the UK's economy by $1.44 billion due to people rushing out to replicate his clothing, toys, stroller, and more. Prince George also had a big impact on the economy after he was born. The Telegraph reported that his 2013 birth brought in $284 million -- so Archie's actually poised to surpass his older cousin.
Archie's Name Has a Sweet Connection to George3
The January before Archie's birth, George was asked what his name was by a nearby dogwalker. George replied, "I'm called Archie." Now maybe he was just confused or maybe he'd heard what Meghan and Harry planned to name their child. Maybe that is George's nickname or just a name he likes a lot. Either way, it's cute that they may share a nickname together.
They Both Helped Their Names Rise in Popularity4
It was inevitable that people would want to copy the royals' baby names, because fans like to copy almost everything the royal family does. Ever since George's birth in 2013, his name has risen steadily on the baby name charts year after year. Archie's moniker did the same after his May 2019 birth. According to Today, Archie became the number one name for boys that year.
Archie Attends Polo Games, Too5
Archie is following in his cousin's footsteps when it comes to supporting his dad at polo matches. Prince George has been going to watch Prince William at polo games for years now, and Archie just went to his first one in July of last year to cheer his dad Prince Harry on. Kate Middleton also brought all three of her kids to the match so both families could be together.
Archie Went on a Royal Tour Shortly After Birth Like George Did6
Prince George's first royal tour was to Australia in April 2014, almost a year after his birth. Archie started a little earlier than that, joining his parents on their tour of South Africa in September 2019, just a few months after his birth. It may end up being his only tour, now that his parents have stepped down as working royals, but at least he got to follow in George's world-traveling footsteps for a little bit there.
They've Met Important World Leaders Even as Children7
Who can forget the photo of a young Prince George dressed in a robe meeting with then-President Barack Obama? It was such an iconic moment for the young royal. Archie has also already met some high profile people in his young life. During the South Africa tour, Meghan and Harry brought Archie to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who is well known for his anti-apartheid, human rights activist work.
Archie's Already a Sports Fan Like George Is8
In an interview, English rugby player Sam Underhill revealed that Prince Harry had sent the team a message of encouragement and included a photo of Archie wearing the team's shirt in support. Little Archie isn't the first young royal to be a sports fanatic. Prince George is a huge soccer fan, and was recently shown on his parents' Instagram page cheering for the Aston Villa team.
American Sports Teams Have Gifted Them Both Jerseys9
Although it seems like Archie is an English rugby fan and George is an English soccer fan, they also have jerseys from sports teams across the pond. Archie was given his own New York Yankees baseball jersey shortly after his birth, and George was given a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball jersey by LeBron James back in 2014 when James was still in Ohio.
They're Proud Owners of Stuffed Animal Toys From Australia10
When Prince George went to Australia in 2014, he was gifted with several stuffed animals, including a little bilby toy (the bilby is an Australian marsupial). Archie now has an Australian toy to his name as well, thanks to Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove who gifted Meghan a stuffed kangaroo for Archie during Harry and Meghan's 2018 trip down under.
Archie Wore George's Christening Gown11
Archie was just the latest royal in a long line of royals to wear the Honiton christening gown. The one Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Archie all wore is actually a replica of the original gown that was created for Princess Victoria in 1841. Since then, all the royals have been baptized in that gown or the 2004 replica, including little Archie.
Their Christening Portraits Were Big Affairs12
Archie's whole family turned out for his christening, and they took a group photo afterwards. Included in the picture were Archie's parents, of course, Meghan's mother, Harry's father, Kate Middleton, Prince William, and other important family members. For George's christening portrait, the queen and her husband came, as well as Prince Harry, Kate's brother, sister, and parents, and Prince Charles and Camilla. The royals know how to turn out for a big event.
They're Staples of Their Parents' Instagram Accounts13
As private as Meghan and Harry are, they also love posting videos or photos of Archie on their Instagram page. He's not the only thing they post about, but he makes it into a fair few posts. Prince George is also a staple on the Kensington Royal page about his family. Of course, he has to compete with a younger brother and sister for attention, but Prince George is still featured plenty on the Instagram account.
Archie has a Similar Sense of Style to George14
These blue and white striped overalls that Archie wore on the South Africa tour look so similar to the blue and white striped overalls that Prince George wore when he was about one years old. They're not the same ones, since George's are a little bit of a darker blue, but it just goes to show that Meghan and Kate Middleton have a similar taste -- but also that Archie is following in George's fashion footsteps.
They're Already Both Fashion Icons15
Just like how their moms are able to wear an item of clothing and then have it sell out in a matter of minutes, George and Archie have also both been fashion influencers. For example, the fluffy white robe George wore to meet President Obama flew off shelves after that photo was snapped. And after Meghan and Harry posted a photo of Archie dressed in a cute winter hat, the beanie sold out in just two days.
Archie Is Advanced for His Age Like George Was16
In November 2019, when Archie was just six months old, he was reportedly already trying to talk, according to New Idea. Many children don't say their first word until around one years old. Meanwhile, New Idea reported that George was also early to the talking game, reportedly saying his first word during his Australia tour when he was about nine months old. These royals sure are advanced for their age!
They Both Met the Queen Before Their Baby Names Were Announced17
The most important member of the royal family is the queen, and she made a point to visit both George and Archie before the public found out what their names were. Maybe she just wanted to be the first to know? Meghan and Harry captured the moment when the queen met Archie for their Instagram page where they then announced that his full name was Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
They Both Loved Getting to See Snow for the First Time18
It doesn't snow much in England, so the royal kids don't always get to interact with the wintery weather. But George got a taste of his first snow in 2016 when his family went skiing in France. For Archie, he got a chance to see snow at a much younger age than George who was three when he finally got to play in the flakes. Thanks to Meghan and Harry splitting their time between chilly Canada and the UK, Archie got to play in the snow at just nine months old.
He better get used to it!
Archie Appeared on the Family Christmas Card Like George Regularly Does19
Every year, Kate and William release a Christmas card with a new cute photo of their family. Meghan and Harry did the same for the 2019 Christmas season, with baby Archie taking center stage -- literally! His face is super close to the camera while his mom and dad look on lovingly in the background. "From our family to yours," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex captioned the photo.
Archie Had a Low-Key Christmas, Just Like George20
This family may be royal and wealthy, but they actually have pretty low key Christmas celebrations. In 2019, George simply asked for a tennis racket. The year before, he just wanted a police car toy. Archie is following in George's footsteps with his own low key celebrations, spearheaded by Meghan and Harry. His gifts were mostly books and blocks, like many regular children his age.