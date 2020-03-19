20 Ways Archie Is Following in Prince George's Footsteps

Image: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images; Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images



Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images; Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the youngest member of the royal family, having entered the world in May 2019. There are some distinct advantages that come with being the youngest of a batch of cousins, and one of those advantages is being able to learn from those who came before and follow in their footsteps. Prince George, the oldest cousin of the new generation of royals has already achieved quite a lot in his nearly seven years -- including going with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, on international tours, meeting world leaders, and becoming a fashion icon.

But while Archie is only 10 months old, he's already doing a great job of following the lead of his older cousin and basically becoming a mini Prince George.

The cousins are several years apart in age, but they have already been spotted spending some time together -- like at a polo match two months after Archie's birth that was reportedly the first time all the cousins had come together -- although some claim they met a month prior at the annual Trooping the Colour. Now that Archie will mostly be living in Canada with his newly non-working royal parents, it might be a little harder for Archie to stay in touch with his three cousins. He didn't even join Meghan and Harry when they visited the UK for their farewell tour in early March.

But even without day-to-day contact, Archie's life is closely mirroring Prince George's own trajectory thus far. And the cousins have some fun things in common like a love for sports and how advanced they were as babies. Here are 20 ways that little Archie is following in Prince George's footsteps, just a few years later.