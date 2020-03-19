Royal Feud: A Timeline of Kate & Will's Reported Tension With Harry & Meghan

Image: PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images A lot has been changing for the royal family over the last couple of years, and not all of it is good. In fact, for a long time now, there have been rumors of a feud that exists with Kate Middleton and Prince William on one side, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the other. We hate to see this once close family at odds with each other, and even though they have yet to confirm that there's actually bad blood between them, at this point, the reports just keep rolling in ... and it's starting to become hard to deny that there must be at least a little drama going on behind the scenes in this high profile family. So when did this all begin?

A lot of the rumors can be traced all the way back to 2017, before Harry popped the question to Meghan, and they began living happily ever after as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Then, things got progressively worse as Meghan seemingly tried to inject more modern standards of life into the royal fam's outdated traditions -- especially after they welcomed baby Archie into the world. And by January 2020, when Meghan and Harry announced they were officially stepping down from the royal family, it all kind of snowballed from there.

Read on for a full timeline of the feud between the Sussexes and the Cambridges. We may never officially know what's really going on in this family all these years -- unless someone releases a very juicy tell-all -- but in the meantime, we can attempt to piece together what might be going on based on the reports that just keep on making headlines.