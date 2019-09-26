Princess Beatrice May Have to Cancel Her Wedding

Beatrice and Edoardo have been engaged since September, and are planning to wed May 29.

However, the coronavirus has them rethinking their plans, according to a statement from the royal family via People.

"Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances," a spokesperson said. "In line with government advice for the U.K. and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May."

