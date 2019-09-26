Princess Beatrice May Have to Cancel Her Wedding

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, a lot of people are starting to change their plans... including members of the royal family, like Princess Beatrice. It seems Beatrice might cancel her May wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi because it might not be safe to gather in large groups at that time, and we really feel for her. That sucks! 

  • Beatrice and Edoardo have been engaged since September, and are planning to wed May 29. 

    However, the coronavirus has them rethinking their plans, according to a statement from the royal family via People.

    "Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances," a spokesperson said. "In line with government advice for the U.K. and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May."

  • The spokesperson went on to say that they're planning on following government recommendations as they proceed. 

    "They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people," the statement continued. "Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place. The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends."

  • A source close to the couple says they're already retooling things behind the scenes. 

    They were originally planning to wed at St. James Palace, followed by a reception at Queen Elizabeth's gardens at Buckingham palace. But now, a source tells People that Beatrice and Edoardo have decided to cancel their garden reception and will be keeping it to an intimate ceremony with close family and friends, to keep their gathering numbers low as advised by infectious disease experts.

  • This will be the third time Beatrice may have had to postpone her wedding so far. 

    The first two times were in light of Prince Andrew's scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein, which also wasn't her fault -- just like the coronavirus isn't. These are crazy times we're living in, and anyone who's ever planned a wedding knows that it can be really difficult to shift dates around like this. But if it's to protect people's health and safety, ultimately, it's worth it... even if it is a bit of a bummer. 

  • Hopefully, Beatrice will find a way to celebrate soon. 

    A lot of people have had to rearrange their plans because of the spread of this virus, whether it was weddings or graduations or birthday parties. It's always sad, but hopefully, taking efforts like this will make a huge difference in how many people are sick or even die from coronavirus, and that's always worth it.

    Sending Beatrice happy vibes! However and whenever she chooses to get married, we know the wait will be worth it. 

