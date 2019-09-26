Princess Beatrice May Have to Cancel Her Wedding

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
In light of the coronavirus outbreak, a lot of people are starting to change their plans... including members of the royal family, like Princess Beatrice. It seems Beatrice might cancel her May wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi because it might not be safe to gather in large groups at that time, and we really feel for her. That sucks!
-
Beatrice and Edoardo have been engaged since September, and are planning to wed May 29.
However, the coronavirus has them rethinking their plans, according to a statement from the royal family via People.
"Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances," a spokesperson said. "In line with government advice for the U.K. and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May."
-
The spokesperson went on to say that they're planning on following government recommendations as they proceed.
-
-
A source close to the couple says they're already retooling things behind the scenes.
-
This will be the third time Beatrice may have had to postpone her wedding so far.
-
-
Hopefully, Beatrice will find a way to celebrate soon.
Share this Story