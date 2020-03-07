Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release a Statement on These Trying Times

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Even the royal family has been affected by the coronavirus, and now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are speaking out. In a new post they shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Harry and Meghan made a statement on COVID-19, and as usual, they have a plan to make this unusual and scary time a bit more comforting to their followers.
Of course they're trying to make the best of this weird situation!
In a lengthy post, Meghan and Harry shared their thoughts on how important is to help each other at a time like this.
"There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home," they wrote. "Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit."
They went on to say that it's important to treat people "with empathy and kindness" right now, and then explained how they plan to do just that.
Meghan and Harry said that they'll be using their Instagram as a place to spread positivity and hope.
They wrote:
"We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organizations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up."
We're loving this idea!
Finally, they said that they're sharing more over the "days and weeks to come."
"We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process -- and build a digital neighborhood that feels safe for every one of us," they wrote at the conclusion of their post.
Leave it to Meghan and Harry to turn this scary time into a way to help their followers, even if it's just by sharing something that might just brighten our day a little bit when we scroll by.
We already know that Meghan and Harry have been personally affected by this virus themselves.
We hope everyone in the royal fam stays safe.
