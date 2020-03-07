Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release a Statement on These Trying Times



Karwai Tang/WireImage

Even the royal family has been affected by the coronavirus, and now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are speaking out. In a new post they shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Harry and Meghan made a statement on COVID-19, and as usual, they have a plan to make this unusual and scary time a bit more comforting to their followers.

Of course they're trying to make the best of this weird situation!