The Duggar Family Shares Their Response to COVID-19

"We know that this Coronavirus situation is unprecedented. Beyond the health threat, there are so many unknown economic and societal impacts this virus is making worldwide. The one thing we do know is that even in the darkest days and in the most challenging times, we can put our trust and hope in God," their statement said.



They went on to ask their fans to care for their neighbors who are most at risk, and to pray for people who are suffering as well as healthcare workers trying to mitigate this crisis.