The Duggar Family Shares Their Response to COVID-19

While the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic that is quickly spreading across the United States, the Duggar family is sharing their thoughts on the virus. In a post on Facebook this week, the Duggars responded to coronavirus, and fans of this huge reality TV family won't be surprised to find that they're keeping their faith front and center at this uncertain time.
The Duggars shared a Bible verse, encouraging their followers to pray and to help each other.
"We know that this Coronavirus situation is unprecedented. Beyond the health threat, there are so many unknown economic and societal impacts this virus is making worldwide. The one thing we do know is that even in the darkest days and in the most challenging times, we can put our trust and hope in God," their statement said.
They went on to ask their fans to care for their neighbors who are most at risk, and to pray for people who are suffering as well as healthcare workers trying to mitigate this crisis.
Fans are loving this message of comfort from the Duggars.
Meanwhile, the rest of the family is continuing to keep us updated.
And honestly? At this point, it's a welcome distraction from everything else that's going on in this world. We were so excited when Joy-Anna announced that she's pregnant with a baby girl due this August -- a dose of happiness and good news for someone who truly deserves it can go a long way to boost our moods, not to mention the new, adorable family photo they shared to celebrate.
And then there's cousin Amy, who's shared her own message about the virus.
"Praying for everyone infected right now. Praying that no matter what happens we will not forget to keep our eyes on Jesus!" Amy wrote in an Instagram post earlier this week. "It's just a weird time in our lives I feel like we need Him more than ever! These words are my mission statement for my business. These words are also written in my heart. God has us y'all. We do not have to worry."
It's definitely a weird time, but we'll all get through it.
And in the meantime, we're going to keep following along with the Duggars on Instagram, because they brighten our days with plenty of photos of their cute babies and kids -- and their positive attitudes in general.
We'll make it through this ... and we'll never forget to take advantage of leaving the house again. Who else is planning a nice, long, celebratory trip to Target?
