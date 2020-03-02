Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Are Officially Pregnant Again

This is the good news we've been waiting for! For a while now, we've suspected that Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant, and as it turns out, the rumors are true. On Wednesday, Joy and Austin announced that they're expecting another baby, and after they suffered a stillbirth last year, we couldn't possibly be happier for them and their little family.
Joy took to Instagram to share the news.
"Yes... it's true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again!" Joy announced in her caption, alongside a photo of her, Gideon, and Austin -- and her baby bump. "It's been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy! We will give a more detailed update soon, but for now, go to our YouTube channel to find out the GENDER and to watch this journey we’ve been on!"
Just as Joy said on Instagram, she shared all the happy details in a YouTube video.
Joy included a video of her telling her family, letting them know that she's due the second week of August, which means that she's around five months pregnant now.
From there, Joy shared her story, all the way back to taking a pregnancy test (even though the first ones were negative) and getting that positive. So sweet!
She also shared the moment she told Austin the news.
They even shared their gender reveal, and it's official: It's a girl!
We can't wait to hear more about Joy's pregnancy.
We totally get why she would have wanted to keep the news to herself for a while -- after losing her daughter, Annabell, last year, we're sure this time has been an emotional roller coaster for her. But now that the word is out, we hope she's celebrating and enjoying this time in her life just as much as she deserves to.
Congrats again to Joy, Austin, and Gideon. We can't wait to meet their new little one!
