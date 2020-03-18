The First Member of a Royal Family Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Splash News
Not that anyone was under the assumption that coronavirus discriminated against anyone, but it's worth noting that the first royal has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Revealing his diagnosis on a morning show recently, the royal who tested positive for coronavirus said that he started noticing symptoms of the virus last week.
Austrian Archduke Karl von Habsburg recently revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus.
He says the virus is more "annoying" than anything else.
According to Hello!, von Habsburg said that he's generally feeling "fine" and said that the illness is "annoying."
"It's not the black plague," he went on to say.
Initially von Habsburg didn't think it was coronavirus, but then he discovered that someone he knows had it.
"I thought it was the usual flu," he said. "When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested."
The archduke was also relieved that authorities didn't "panic."
He said that Austrian officials ensured "panic was not brought in" by acting "with measure and goal."
He said that he initially he had a cough, headache, and "a little fever."
Currently, von Habsburg is "completely alone at home" and he has a friend who "puts groceries at his door every two days."
How nice!
He likely got it at an event he was at recently.
"I was at an event in Switzerland 10 days ago," the archduke said. "There were also many Italians there."
He continued: "When my friend called me there a few days later and said that he had the coronavirus, I knew that I should also be tested. I was out with him for two days."
After calling a hotline to receive a test -- that wound up being positive -- von Habsburg was told to self-isolate.
So far, Karl von Habsburg is the first known royal to have coronavirus. Recently, though, people feared Queen Letizia of Spain was exposed.
