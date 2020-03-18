The First Member of a Royal Family Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

He says the virus is more "annoying" than anything else.

ROYAL UPDATE: Coronavirus Hits Royalty as Archduke of Austria, Karl von Habsburg, is Quarantined After Testing Positive pic.twitter.com/mJgdC8ODoH

According to Hello!, von Habsburg said that he's generally feeling "fine" and said that the illness is "annoying."

"It's not the black plague," he went on to say.

Initially von Habsburg didn't think it was coronavirus, but then he discovered that someone he knows had it.

"I thought it was the usual flu," he said. "When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested."