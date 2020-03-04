Prince George & Princess Charlotte's School Is Closing Due to Coronavirus

They may live their lives enjoying perks and special treatment, but when it comes to coronavirus, the royal family is just like the rest of us. Recently, it was revealed that helping people and being a source of "stability and support to a worried nation" is a top priority to Prince William and Kate Middleton, but understandably, when it comes to their kids -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis -- no one is taking any chances.  

  • Although it's been reported that school closures in England are "under constant review," George and Charlotte's school will close its doors soon. 

    Three weeks ago, it was reported that four students at the Cambridge kids' school, Thomas's Battersea, were sent home to isolate after experiencing flu-like symptoms. (And a number of students had recently been to Italy.)

    At the time, the school released a statement that said:

    "Like all schools, we are taking very seriously the potential risks related to the spread of Covid-19 and to this end we are following the Government's instructions to the letter on infection prevention and case management in which it is suspected that some staff member or students exposed to the virus or showing any symptoms. 

    We currently have a very small number of students who have been evaluated and these individuals currently remain in their homes waiting to receive the results of their exams."

  • Now, though, the school is singing a different tune. 

    According to the Sun, all students at Thomas's Battersea have been instructed to remove their children from the school by Friday because of the coronavirus.

    Even though it hasn't been said whether the children who were tested for the virus were positive, the school will begin "remote learning" lessons by the end of the week. 

    In other words, Prince William and Kate Middleton are now homeschooling their children.

  • In their most recent statement, George and Charlotte's school said the following:

    "Due to the increasing numbers of children and staff being absent from school due to the Coronavirus situation, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March.

    From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system.

    This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school."

    However, in an effort to help people who don't have the ability to work from home, the school said that it would open for some. 

    "In cases where families are not in a position to keep their children at home (such as those who are ‘front line staff’ in the medical profession, for example), the school will remain physically open until the last day of term, Thursday, 26th March.

    We appreciate the support of our school community as we continue to provide the best possible solution for our pupils during these challenging times."

  • Up until recently, it's been more or less business-as-usual for senior members of the royal family. 

    In fact, over the weekend, Kate Middleton was spotted shopping for clothes at Sainsbury's with all three of her "well-behaved" children near their home in Norfolk. According to an eyewitness, the Duchess of Cambridge seemed completely at ease during the outing. 

    Obviously, though, things are about to change for the Cambridges.

  • So far, there haven't been too many details on how William and Kate are handling the coronavirus outbreak. 

    Just as the Queen has reportedly left Buckingham Palace to spend the coming months at the much smaller Windsor Castle, where she usually spends her weekends, William and Kate are reportedly staying at their country home, Anmer Hall, as well. 

    Although the royals are leaving crowded London behind, they reportedly still will have staff with them, making life -- and homeschooling -- much easier. 

    Of course, given that most upcoming royal engagements have been canceled, we have a feeling Kate won't leave all the work up to somebody else. 

    Hopefully, the Queen, the Cambridges, and everybody else dealing with this (read: the entire world) will find ways to make these uncertain times a bit more bearable. If William and Kate want to share a photo or two of their kids on social media while they're quarantined, they may help boost morale a bit. Just sayin'.  

