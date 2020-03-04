Prince George & Princess Charlotte's School Is Closing Due to Coronavirus

Splash News
They may live their lives enjoying perks and special treatment, but when it comes to coronavirus, the royal family is just like the rest of us. Recently, it was revealed that helping people and being a source of "stability and support to a worried nation" is a top priority to Prince William and Kate Middleton, but understandably, when it comes to their kids -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis -- no one is taking any chances.
Although it's been reported that school closures in England are "under constant review," George and Charlotte's school will close its doors soon.
Now, though, the school is singing a different tune.
In their most recent statement, George and Charlotte's school said the following:
Up until recently, it's been more or less business-as-usual for senior members of the royal family.
So far, there haven't been too many details on how William and Kate are handling the coronavirus outbreak.
Just as the Queen has reportedly left Buckingham Palace to spend the coming months at the much smaller Windsor Castle, where she usually spends her weekends, William and Kate are reportedly staying at their country home, Anmer Hall, as well.
Although the royals are leaving crowded London behind, they reportedly still will have staff with them, making life -- and homeschooling -- much easier.
Of course, given that most upcoming royal engagements have been canceled, we have a feeling Kate won't leave all the work up to somebody else.
Hopefully, the Queen, the Cambridges, and everybody else dealing with this (read: the entire world) will find ways to make these uncertain times a bit more bearable. If William and Kate want to share a photo or two of their kids on social media while they're quarantined, they may help boost morale a bit. Just sayin'.
