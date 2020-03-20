10 Meghan Markle Handbag Moments to Re-create on a Budget

Image: Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool /Getty Images



Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool /Getty Images Working royal or not, Meghan Markle is a bonafide fashion icon, and a big part of the reason is her exquisite taste in handbags, which form a ridiculously enviable collection we can only imagine takes up an entire room where the sweet, sweet scent of leather permeates every corner. (Move over, Kardashians.) We'd do just about anything to borrow just one of these swinging wrist jewels, but in the meantime, we looked everywhere for similar, lower-priced options. Spoiler alert: It wasn't easy, but it's doable. Meghan has been buying durable, beautiful purses -- ranging from the classic to the must-have bag-of-the-moment for a long time -- since her acting days. But of course, her bag game catapulted into the stratosphere when she married into the royal family. (That allowance from Prince Charles sure came in handy, and we're sure she'll miss it, at least until she and Prince Harry start generating a substantial independent income.)



So what makes Meghan's handbag collection so good?

Everything.

OK, we'll be specific: Like her taste in clothes, her choice of bags reflects a tendency toward items that will stand the test of time, whether they're classic shapes or inventive trendy bags. She can make an instantly recognizable Chloe "it" bag look every bit as timeless as a satchel from a stalwart brand like DeMellier. She highlights lesser-known and diverse designers, as well as sustainable brands.

No matter who makes the bags, though, they all look elegant and instantly classic.

Also? Her bags each have something very specific and not easily duplicated. Some detail, whether it's a clasp or an unusual shape, the world's most supple-looking cognac leather, or a box bag that contains an entire constellation of stars. Whether they are simple or ornate, they are never generic and never, ever dull.



Another thing we love about Meghan's handbag obsession? She shows her purses. Maybe it's a leftover tendency from her Hollywood days, but when she steps out with a new bag, girlfriend SHOWS it, so the cameras capture it. It's not exactly subtle, but whatevs, she's not a future queen. Just a duchess with kickbutt taste in handbags to go with all her more important attributes, like wanting to make the world a kinder place and all that.

Here are 10 of her best handbag moments, and where to buy less expensive versions.

