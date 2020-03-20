10 Meghan Markle Handbag Moments to Re-create on a Budget

Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool /Getty Images
Working royal or not, Meghan Markle is a bonafide fashion icon, and a big part of the reason is her exquisite taste in handbags, which form a ridiculously enviable collection we can only imagine takes up an entire room where the sweet, sweet scent of leather permeates every corner. (Move over, Kardashians.) We'd do just about anything to borrow just one of these swinging wrist jewels, but in the meantime, we looked everywhere for similar, lower-priced options.
Spoiler alert: It wasn't easy, but it's doable.
Meghan has been buying durable, beautiful purses -- ranging from the classic to the must-have bag-of-the-moment for a long time -- since her acting days. But of course, her bag game catapulted into the stratosphere when she married into the royal family. (That allowance from Prince Charles sure came in handy, and we're sure she'll miss it, at least until she and Prince Harry start generating a substantial independent income.)
So what makes Meghan's handbag collection so good?
Everything.
OK, we'll be specific: Like her taste in clothes, her choice of bags reflects a tendency toward items that will stand the test of time, whether they're classic shapes or inventive trendy bags. She can make an instantly recognizable Chloe "it" bag look every bit as timeless as a satchel from a stalwart brand like DeMellier. She highlights lesser-known and diverse designers, as well as sustainable brands.
No matter who makes the bags, though, they all look elegant and instantly classic.
Also? Her bags each have something very specific and not easily duplicated. Some detail, whether it's a clasp or an unusual shape, the world's most supple-looking cognac leather, or a box bag that contains an entire constellation of stars. Whether they are simple or ornate, they are never generic and never, ever dull.
Another thing we love about Meghan's handbag obsession? She shows her purses. Maybe it's a leftover tendency from her Hollywood days, but when she steps out with a new bag, girlfriend SHOWS it, so the cameras capture it. It's not exactly subtle, but whatevs, she's not a future queen. Just a duchess with kickbutt taste in handbags to go with all her more important attributes, like wanting to make the world a kinder place and all that.
Here are 10 of her best handbag moments, and where to buy less expensive versions.
Mini Bag1
This beautiful little miracle of a handbag -- which Meghan wore to her very last event before leaving royal life -- is perfection thanks to an unexpected combination of lovely things: the perfectly proportioned pouch shape, the unexpected fold, the simple handle, the pretty satin. Meghan loves this Gabriela Hearst Demi bag so much that she actually has two. The other is a bigger leather version, called Nina, after legendary singer and activist Nina Simone, that costs $2,000.
Mini Bag For Less2
They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and well, here's a faux leather bag that pretty much nails the look of Gabriela Hearst's "it" bag at a fraction of the price. It comes in a wide variety of colors (no satin finish, but there's a velvet option), and gets good reviews on Amazon. Like the bag that inspired it, this comes in two sizes and has pretty solid hardware.
Get the Looks Demi Nina Clip On Bow Bag ($69, Amazon)
Striped Crossbody Bag3
One of the most affordable bags that Meghan has ever worn, Oroton's Avalon Crossbody Bag, features pebbled leather in black and cream on the outside, and cognac colored leather on the inside. It's a relative bargain at $200, and is super practical given that the straps come off to transform the purse into a clutch. Like so many clothes and accessories that the duchess has worn, the piece -- which perfectly complemented her outfit for the Commonwealth Youth Forum in 2018 -- is sold out and is no longer available.
Striped Crossbody Bag For Less4Zara has some knockout purses, in case y'all weren't aware. This crossbody bag -- with woven black and white stripes that make for a bit more relaxed outline than Meghan's -- is just one of many examples. It has a long adjustable shoulder strap that comes off and a rolled handle to transform it into a true handbag.Fabric Crossbody Bag ($30, Zara)
Leather Tote5
When Meghan and Harry went public with their relationship with an appearance at the Invictus Games in September 2016 in Toronto, the Everlane Day Market Tote, in a gorgeous cognac-colored leather, became synonymous with Meghan. Among the first pieces that helped build her fashion icon status, the classically shaped tote is stylish and roomy.
She clearly has tons of stuff in there!
Leather Tote For Less6
Well, guess what? Meghan's Everlane tote is, well, totes affordable. It's a very doable $175 for those looking to invest in a work bag: Its smooth Italian leather is gorgeous, and the bag is also practical. It's big enough to hold a laptop, files, a scarf, bottled water, and just about anything else.
Everlane Day Market Tote (Everlane, $175)
Bonus: For an even more affordable alternative, check out a reversible, vegan leather option that comes with a small pouch: Scarleton Reversible Tote Bag (Amazon, $30)
Red Satin Clutch7
What a moment. There are Harry and Meghan at the Mountbatten Music Festival, one of their last appearances as working royals. Harry wore his captain general of the Royal Marines uniform, an honorary title that he was forced to give up after quitting royal life. Meghan supported him with a breathtaking, regal red dress to match his jacket and a $1,600 Manolo Blahnik Capri red clutch that was a showstopper in its own right.
Red Satin-Like Clutch For Less8
Like Meghan Markle's unmissable clutch, this sleek version has gorgeous, vibrant color and crystal detail. But instead of a buckle, a bracelet handle provides the gleam. Just slip a hand behind it, and it makes the clutch a bit easier to carry and gives the hand extra pizzazz. The purse also comes with a metal chain strap coated in black, because, really, haven't we drawn enough attention to ourselves?
Crystal Handel Clutch (Nordstrom, $75)
Black Handbag9
Meghan's gray Roland Mouret dress may have famously clung on to her bandeau bra (seriously, why didn't her stylist suggest smoothing shapewear?), but her $4,500 Fendi Peekaboo bag -- simplicity itself with clean lines and sleek hardware -- was on point. We've always liked the way that Meghan wore work bags to certain official outings. She may not always have been sitting down to lengthy meetings, but at least it signaled that she was serious about working hard to make change.
Black Handbag For Less10
Ah, to have the disposable income to afford a Fendi bag! One day, Fendi. One day. Until then, we're going with this beautifully structured bag by London-based fashion line Lipsy. It's roomy but tapered at the top, so it doesn't feel bulky, like we're carrying luggage. The pebbled finish to the faux leather gives this bag a professional vibe; double top handles and a long strap give us options.
Lipsy Bowling Bag (Asos, $61)
Leather & Suede Bag11
Meghan wore this unique Chloe bag when she joined the royal family on its annual Christmas Day walk to church. The leather and suede Pixie is instantly recognizable and a wonder of equestrian-inspired architecture, with sturdy metal handles straight off a bridle and tiny gold-tone studs. This $1,550 bag, which sold out many moons ago but is available used for about $750, basically broke the fashion internet and revolutionized the saddle bag -- one of Meghan's favorite purse shapes.
Leather & Suede Bag For Less12
It's about as close to a knockoff as one can get, yes, but there are enough significant differences between the Chloe Pixie bag and this, um, bag for the rest of us. The proportion of suede to leather is different, as are the size of the studs and accent straps, and the bag's color. But all things considered, it's a pretty good option.
Actlure Leather Round Purse ($99, Amazon)
Mini Crossbody13
Meghan intelligently used a little fashion diplomacy by wearing this stunning Strathberry East/West mini bag during an Edinburgh trip shortly before her wedding in 2018, considering that the luxury leather goods brand is Scottish. Strathberry had been used by royal ladies, yes, but it got worldwide shine when Meghan showed off its trademark thin metal bar closure and twin compartments that create a book-like outline. Just so perfect.
Mini Crossbody For Less14
Strathberry's signature metal bar feature is understandably hard to find anywhere but on its purses, but for those of use who can't afford their exquisite bags, here is a great option from Zara in a periwinkle color just as striking and unusual than Meghan's forest green. Beautifully made, simple, and with a single adornment -- a horizontal bar that gives the merest suggestion of Strathberry -- it makes for a very satisfying alternative.
Yay, democracy!
Minimalist Leather Crossbody Bag (Zara, $70)
Gold Chain Shoulder Bag15
Meghan very rarely gets blingy with her purses, but during an event in Melbourne, Australia, she made an exception for the Gucci Sylvie mini bag. (Wouldn't we all?) The oversized chain (and not shown, buckle) detail is so shiny but not over the top. Those unmistakeable black and red Gucci stripes contrast with the beautiful stark white leather.
Everything about it says classic, and "buy me...for a mere $1,200."
(Actually, it's sold out.)
Gold Chain Shoulder Bag For Less16
This bargain version is in the same spirit as the Gucci Sylvie, with its gold oversize chain and buckle, but has a few key differences: It's bigger, has a bees-and-stars pattern embossed on it, and has a leatherette shoulder strap rather than one made of gold chain. It also comes with a very chic tri-color scarf that can be tied on.
Beatfull Shoulder Bee Handbag (Amazon, $22)
Neutral Chain Tote17
The Stella McCartney Falabella tote ($1,145) is roomy and relaxed -- just like a pregnant Meghan, ha ha (cue rimshot sound effect), when she wore it to visit the Mayhew animal rescue center. It was a smart choice for the day, given that McCartney is committed to never using animal skins and products in her goods. But best of all, it was the perfect accessory for Meghan's elegant tone on tone neutral look.
Neutral Chain Tote For Less18
This bag is so versatile that it can be used for just about any occasion, whether we choose to carry the bag by the top handles like Meghan, use the optional shoulder straps, or fold over the top of the purse and use it as a clutch. Like the Stella McCartney bag, it's faux leather, but no one will ever know it from the supple feel of the material.
XiCi Chain Purse (Amazon, $36)
Tortoiseshell Bag19
Meghan wearing animal print anything -- it's such a rare sight that this may actually be the only instance captured in photos (she's pictured here at the WellChild Awards in 2019). She chose well, though, as this Montunas Guaria bag Mini "tortoiseshell" scarf bag ($500) is unique and so, so cute. The acetate clutch is open at the top and has an inner pouch to keep things safe.
Tortoiseshell Bag For Less20
This version has a lid and retro rounded edges and can definitely fit more than Meghan's bag. But the tortoise shell pattern is so nicely rendered, which is key for the popular pattern. The beaded handle is pretty enough to use unadorned, but to really capture the spirit of Meghan's bag, just twist or tie a favorite scarf to it, and voila!
Milanblocks 80s Vintage-like Tortoise Acrylic Lunch Box Clutch Bag (Macys, $90)