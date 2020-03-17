Kate Middleton's Style is Changing -- Reportedly a Sign She's Preparing To Be Queen

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Splash News

While Queen Elizabeth is still alive and well, she is about to turn 94 years old, and eventually, after Prince Charles' reign, Prince William is going to have to step up -- and Kate Middleton will be at his side through it all (as much as we hate to imagine a world without Elizabeth!). And apparently, her recent style choices have hinted that the Duchess of Sussex is switching up her fashion in preparation of being queen consort eventually ... and it actually makes a lot of sense. 

  • According to celebrity stylist Anthony McGrath, Kate's stepping up her style for an important reason. 

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    And as McGrath told Express, that reason is to get ready to be queen -- she's become more and more conservative over the years, after all.

    McGrath said:

    "Since Kate has been in the limelight she has always been somewhat of a conservative dresser, whether that was because she wanted to prove herself to the Royal Family or was her own personal style, who knows, but she was rarely seen in anything too risqué. However, since marrying Prince William and officially becoming a member of the Royal Family, her outfits have certainly become more modest ... She had to leave behind the flirty and floaty dress, thigh-skimming minis and low-cut evening gowns."

  • Now, Kate's style is still "her," but at the same time, elevated and more appropriate for a queen.

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    "We must give her credit for staying true to who she has and not [molding] herself into something else entirely," McGrath said. "Slowly, but surely, she has finessed her style over the years and her style is without a doubt, suitable for a future queen."

    Yep, we can see that! Her style is definitely impeccable -- and it's not like she's wearing what Queen Elizabeth does -- but we could see her as queen in her current wardrobe.

  • For as long as Kate's been a royal, she's also been a style icon. 

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    If we could share her wardrobe, we totally would -- even if it doesn't include the kind of outfits that most of us probably wear in our normal lives, like leggings, ripped jeans, and T-shirts. Kate gets to deck herself out in all kinds of designer duds, and she does it in a way that makes her look regal and down-to-earth all at the same time, which we assume is truly not an easy task to accomplish.

  • No matter what, Kate looks pretty queenly. 

    Kate Middleton
    Splash News

    Between her dresses, her heels, and her never ending collection of coats, hats, and other accessories, this duchess always looks so well put together every time she leaves the house, no matter what the occasion might be. We'll never get tired of seeing the outfits she puts together, and we're definitely interested to see her style as it continues to evolve with her position in the royal family.

  • Hopefully, it'll be a long time before Kate is queen.

    Queen Elizabeth
    Splash News

    After all, we adore Elizabeth and hope she sticks around for years to come, and after her, Prince Charles will rule. But when it's William's turn to be king, we know that Kate is prepared to step up -- and not just because her wardrobe is in the right order, either. 

    It'll certainly be a new era when Prince William becomes king, but it seems like he and his family will do a great job ushering that era in ... and they'll look good doing it, too.

