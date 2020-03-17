Kate Middleton's Style is Changing -- Reportedly a Sign She's Preparing To Be Queen

Splash News
While Queen Elizabeth is still alive and well, she is about to turn 94 years old, and eventually, after Prince Charles' reign, Prince William is going to have to step up -- and Kate Middleton will be at his side through it all (as much as we hate to imagine a world without Elizabeth!). And apparently, her recent style choices have hinted that the Duchess of Sussex is switching up her fashion in preparation of being queen consort eventually ... and it actually makes a lot of sense.
According to celebrity stylist Anthony McGrath, Kate's stepping up her style for an important reason.
Now, Kate's style is still "her," but at the same time, elevated and more appropriate for a queen.
For as long as Kate's been a royal, she's also been a style icon.
No matter what, Kate looks pretty queenly.
Hopefully, it'll be a long time before Kate is queen.
