Kate Middleton's Style is Changing -- Reportedly a Sign She's Preparing To Be Queen

Now, Kate's style is still "her," but at the same time, elevated and more appropriate for a queen.

"We must give her credit for staying true to who she has and not [molding] herself into something else entirely," McGrath said. "Slowly, but surely, she has finessed her style over the years and her style is without a doubt, suitable for a future queen."



Yep, we can see that! Her style is definitely impeccable -- and it's not like she's wearing what Queen Elizabeth does -- but we could see her as queen in her current wardrobe.