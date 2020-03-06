How Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Dealing With Coronavirus

While most of us are hanging out at home, waiting for the coronavirus crisis to pass, Kate Middleton and Prince William are making plans to use their influence to help others. According to a new report, Kate and Will want to help with coronavirus however they can, given that they're not a part of the highly affected group most vulnerable to the virus in the UK. 

Yep, that sounds like the Will and Kate we know and love.

  • In the face of so much uncertainty, Will and Kate want to be a sense of stability for the people of the UK. 

    "At a time like this, the royal family is very important in providing stability and support to a worried nation," a royal insider told Vanity Fair. "The Cambridges are not in the vulnerable sector and they want to help. Their aides are going through the latest government advice but it’s fair to say the focus of their work will shift. Supporting the community and vulnerable people in society is more important right now."

  • The family has been making schedule changes in light of COVID-19, though.

    As Vanity Fair pointed out, Queen Elizabeth's canceling her engagements after this week, and she postponed visits to Cheshire and Camden that were scheduled for this week as well, which certainly makes sense because everyone is encouraged not to travel. And Prince Charles and Camilla have also canceled their trips to Jordan and Cyprus that were supposed to happen this spring. Everything else is still up in the air at this point.

  • Meanwhile, the Queen has already made some major changes to her living arrangements.

    Given that she's about to turn 94 and is certainly part of one of the most at-risk age groups for serious complications of the coronavirus, we weren't surprised at all to hear that Queen Elizabeth moved to Windsor Castle for the time being. The castle has a smaller staff and less of a risk of possible exposure to the virus than at Buckingham Palace -- not that we blame her at all for that.

  • We're glad to hear that Kate and Will are preparing to help others.

    This is a very weird (and scary) time all over the world, including the UK. If the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can be of any assistance in helping people through it, we're all for it -- as long as it means that they're not putting themselves or the rest of their family at risk, of course.

    Good for them for wanting to be useful wherever they're needed, not that we've ever expected anything less from those two!

  • We're sending happy and healthy thoughts to their fam. 

    No matter what happens in the coming weeks and months, it sounds like the people of the UK can count on Will and Kate to be there as a sign of stability for the country -- as they always have been.

    We hope they're taking care of themselves (and remembering to wash their hands). Our fingers are crossed that Will, Kate, Charlotte, George, and Louis all stay safe and healthy.

