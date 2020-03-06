How Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Dealing With Coronavirus

Splash News
While most of us are hanging out at home, waiting for the coronavirus crisis to pass, Kate Middleton and Prince William are making plans to use their influence to help others. According to a new report, Kate and Will want to help with coronavirus however they can, given that they're not a part of the highly affected group most vulnerable to the virus in the UK.
Yep, that sounds like the Will and Kate we know and love.
In the face of so much uncertainty, Will and Kate want to be a sense of stability for the people of the UK.
The family has been making schedule changes in light of COVID-19, though.
Meanwhile, the Queen has already made some major changes to her living arrangements.
We're glad to hear that Kate and Will are preparing to help others.
This is a very weird (and scary) time all over the world, including the UK. If the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can be of any assistance in helping people through it, we're all for it -- as long as it means that they're not putting themselves or the rest of their family at risk, of course.
Good for them for wanting to be useful wherever they're needed, not that we've ever expected anything less from those two!
We're sending happy and healthy thoughts to their fam.
No matter what happens in the coming weeks and months, it sounds like the people of the UK can count on Will and Kate to be there as a sign of stability for the country -- as they always have been.
We hope they're taking care of themselves (and remembering to wash their hands). Our fingers are crossed that Will, Kate, Charlotte, George, and Louis all stay safe and healthy.
