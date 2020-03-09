Kate Middleton & Prince William's Treatment of Meghan & Harry is 'Weird' According to Experts

Splash News
Looks like all the rumors about drama in the royal family might have a grain of truth to them after all -- especially for Kate Middleton and Prince William. According to royal expert Omid Scobie, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's treatment of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is strange, given how emotional they've been about stepping down from the royal family and the fact that they're all still related.
Yeah, now that we think about it, it is all a little weird...
As royal fans know, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their last royal obligation last week.
Now, they're free to continue their transition into a more normal way of life, but that doesn't mean that it's been easy for them. In fact, it seems like Meghan's actually sad to leave, especially as she parts ways with staff she's been working with over the past couple of years.
"It was emotional. Meghan was really composed throughout the engagement but this was a moment to be vulnerable amongst familiar faces," Scobie told Express of her last day in the UK. "It was tough, she was tearful. There were hugs, to say goodbye."
This would have happened before Meghan and Harry headed off to mark Commonwealth Day.
That's when we saw them reunite with Kate and Will at Westminster Abbey, and from all accounts and videos of their interactions, there were no warm greetings whatsoever -- just little smiles and waves, as if they were acquaintances running into each other at church and not members of the same family.
It all seemed kind of bizarre then, and apparently, we should have thought it was even weirder than it looked.
Given how upset Meghan would have been right before the ceremony, Scobie says the fact that Will and Kate weren't warmer to her is very odd.
"A lot of the family members would have known that they had just finished up their last engagement, and that she was flying straight back to Canada afterwards," he said. "To not see that warm arm of a family member or some kind of welcome or effort being made really gave us our biggest insight into the dynamics of the Sussexes and the royal family and how that’s been for the final couple years."
Yeah, he may have a point here...
Even if they didn't really mean it, Scobie thought Kate and Will would have at least pretended to give them a warm greeting.
It's hard to imagine what's actually going on behind the scenes here.
