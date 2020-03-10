Kim Kardashian Is Getting Shamed for Having Cellulite on Her Rear End

It all started when these pics started making the rounds on Twitter again. The post has since been deleted, but you can see the pics here.

Kim Kardashian insists those viral cellulite pics were faked, but can we talk about how cellulite is actually okay? https://t.co/AzNKjZAGH9 pic.twitter.com/qVhKCelDaV

Yes, they were taken from a vacation to Mexico back in the spring of 2017, so chances are, many fans have already seen these. As far as we can tell, Kim looks like a normal woman, out there on the beach and enjoying her trip, just like everyone else. But little did she know people would be judging her behind their computers for years into the future.

Such is life as a celeb!