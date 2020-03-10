Kim Kardashian Is Getting Shamed for Having Cellulite on Her Rear End

For most of us, having cellulite is just a part of life -- most humans have it, including celebrities like Kim Kardashian. But unfortunately, people are calling out Kim for her cellulite after old photos of her butt are circulating on Twitter, and we're pretty upset that people could be so rude. Yeah, a lot of people have polarizing opinions about Kim, but ... it still costs zero dollars to be kind.
It all started when these pics started making the rounds on Twitter again. The post has since been deleted, but you can see the pics here.
Yes, they were taken from a vacation to Mexico back in the spring of 2017, so chances are, many fans have already seen these. As far as we can tell, Kim looks like a normal woman, out there on the beach and enjoying her trip, just like everyone else. But little did she know people would be judging her behind their computers for years into the future.
Such is life as a celeb!
The responses to these photos are pretty vile.
Exhibit A: this person, saying that Kim's butt looks like a "bag of wet laundry." That's pretty rude to say about anyone, including a celebrity who they've never met. Given that Kim's booty is a pretty famous one, we have a feeling there are also plenty of people out there who think she looks great, so hopefully she doesn't let comments like this one bring her down.
Others have a different issue with Kim entirely.
This person doesn't like the way that Kim edits her photos to give people an unrealistic idea of what women's bodies should look like, and we can certainly get on board with that sentiment. But at the same time, we don't know what it's like to have millions of people following us on Instagram. The urge to look perfect (or face rude comments like these) has to be a huge one for Kim -- and the rest of the Kardashian family.
Some people did support Kim, although her group of defenders was a small one.
If only we could see more positive comments like this one on social media! Unfortunately, they seem to be few and far between (especially when it comes to the Kardashians in general). Kim is only human, and humans have cellulite ... case closed. What cosmetic procedures she does and does not choose to do are none of our business, so we should just let the woman live!
Don't let the haters in, Kim.
We really shouldn't be worried, though. At this point in her career, Kim's gotta be a total pro at coping with trolls on the internet -- even when they come after her for three-year-old vacation pics.
Cellulite is normal, and we're glad to see Kim didn't try to hide hers while she was hitting the beach, because no one should feel like they need to. Now, can we all try to be a little kinder to each other?
