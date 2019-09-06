Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Won't Be Staying in Canada for Long

Splash News
Just as the coronavirus is affecting regular folk, it's affecting members of the royal family. Although things seem to be business as usual for some senior members of the monarchy (Kate Middleton was just spotted clothing shopping at Sainsbury's with her three kids), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a specific quarantine plan in mind -- and it may not involve lying low at their waterfront mansion in Canada.
According to the Express, Harry and Meghan are looking to the US right now -- or whenever they're able to get there.
A supposed source told the publication that the royal duo are still looking for a home in Los Angeles -- where Meghan is from -- and possibly a crash pad somewhere in Canada.
Even though it's unclear whether Harry and Meghan will own two homes -- actually, three, if you count their Frogmore Cottage residence -- it appears the Sussexes are moving ahead full-steam with their plans to buy a place in California.
It's understandable that Meghan would want to spend more time in Los Angeles.
Although she has close ties to Canada (she lived there while shooting Suits), her mother, who she's very close with, and many of her friends still reside in LA.
"This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted -- to create their own life," a source previously told People. "It's got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the U.K. and go down their own path. They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A. too. They'll likely have houses in both places."
Given the current climate, looking at real estate in LA (in person) can't be easy, but apparently the couple are still moving forward with trying to own a home there.
The Sussexes love life in Canada, but it's unlikely that it will ever be their permanent residence.
Source have previously been quoted as saying that Harry and Meghan are big fans of their life in Canada, as it has afforded them privacy that not many other places could. However, the plan is to be closer to Meghan's homeland.
They will "primarily reside in the states close to Meghan's friends," the Express noted.
Harry made it back to Meghan before Canada closed its borders Monday night.
Currently, the pair are on lockdown together at their temporary home in Canada. Prince Harry, who stayed in the UK longer than Meghan to tie up loose ends, managed to make it back to Meghan and baby Archie just in time, arriving just before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau closed the borders.
Apparently, Harry was supposed to stay in the UK until the end of the month, but given the current situation, he cut his trip short.
People on Twitter found Harry's nick-of-time arrival "fishy," sounding off on social media.
"Not at all fishy! @JustinTrudeau closes Canadian border within minutes of #JustHarry arriving. Obviously #MeghanMarkle was in control of that decision,” one person wrote, while another said: "So absolutely suspect that #JustHarry made it to Canada in the 'nick of time' @JustinTrudeau."
From the sound of things, Harry and Meghan will be spending their time in Canada in the upcoming weeks -- but will head to LA as soon as they can.
At this point, it's unclear when life as we all knew will resume, but it's safe to assume Harry and Meghan will head south to the US when that time comes.
As long as they don't disappear completely, we don't care where Harry and Meghan live. Just pop out to say hi once in a while, guys, and maybe share a photo or two of Archie.
That's not too much to ask, right?
