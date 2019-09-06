Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Won't Be Staying in Canada for Long

Although she has close ties to Canada (she lived there while shooting Suits), her mother, who she's very close with, and many of her friends still reside in LA.

"This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted -- to create their own life," a source previously told People. "It's got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the U.K. and go down their own path. They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A. too. They'll likely have houses in both places."



Given the current climate, looking at real estate in LA (in person) can't be easy, but apparently the couple are still moving forward with trying to own a home there.