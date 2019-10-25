Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Low-Key Freaking Out About Leaving the Royal Family

Splash News
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to leave royal life, they were making a big decision and taking a massive leap of faith. But despite that, up to this point, reports have claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have predominately been excited about what the future holds for them. Now, though, a new report is claiming Harry and Meghan are actually low-key freaking out about their choice.
Royal journalist Omid Scobie recently revealed the complex emotions Harry and Meghan are currently feeling.
Speaking with Access Hollywood, Scobie said that the Sussexes were sad and "fearful" of saying goodbye to their beloved staff recently.
"They helped them fend off attacks from the tabloids and helped them organize tours and the amazing engagements," noted Scobie. "It is that team that make all of that happen. For Harry and Meghan to leave all that behind there is probably going to be a sense of fear."
Apparently, when the Sussexes left the U.K. after their recent trip, it was super emotional.
Since leaving the royal family, Harry and Meghan have had to hire an entirely new staff.
This, in and of itself, is daunting as an undertaking. But according to Scobie, it's also uncharted waters for the two, so they're proceeding with caution.
"They will be starting with an entirely new group of people once they are fully out of the royal family," noted Scobie. "That is going to take some time to really get used to."
For Harry, though, it's leaving certain titles and honors behind that's hitting him the hardest.
"While they may be making sacrifices of their own, they are losing a lot of privileges as non-working members of the royal family," Scobie said. "Harry gave up his honoree military titles which has probably been the toughest pill to swallow for them."
As many know, when Harry and Meghan attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music during their U.K. trip, it was the last time Harry would don any type of military attire.
While the transition is scary for Harry and Meghan, they'll be just fine.
Not only did they reportedly think long and hard before making their decision to abdicate their royal titles, this is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle we're talking about here! They breathed new, modern life into the royal family! They connected with people on a new level! They can do anything!
For Harry and Meghan to be scared of their new path is totally normal, but make no mistake, people, these two will come out on top.
