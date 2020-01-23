Idris Elba Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Oh, Lord, Lord, Lord ... not Idris. As the world is forced to self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic, it seems another beloved Hollywood star -- and a man we would have no problems running away with should he shoot a "hey, girl" our way -- is the latest to reveal such sad, sad news. Idris Elba just revealed he tested positive for COVID-19, and as you can imagine, the world is not ready to deal with the news.
The "Sexiest Man Alive" took to Twitter to reveal he did in fact test positive for the coronavirus.
While Idris (thankfully) does not have any symptoms right now, he did reveal in his video that he got tested after being in close proximity to someone who was exposed to it.
"I got tested because I had realized I got exposed to someone who had also tested positive," he revealed in his social media video alongside his wife, Sabrina. "I found out last Friday that they were tested positive, I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got results back today."
Thankfully, he seems to be OK for now.
People magazine reports Idris says "it sucks" but that he's "doing OK" given the circumstances. The actor seems to be taking the necessary precautions -- getting tested and self-quarantining now that he's tested positive -- so we truly (truly) hope he has nothing more than mild symptoms given the amount of people this virus continues to impact.
"Look, this is serious," he mentions in his video. "Now’s the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms, and that can easily spread it. So now’s a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance … If you’re feeling ill, and you feel like you should be tested, or you’ve been exposed, then do something about it. It’s really important."
... but that's not stopping fans from expressing their well-wishes and how sad they are to hear the news.
"Thanks for being a leader and sharing this, Idris. More people need to be taking COVID19 seriously. Any of us can be impacted. Get well soon," Frederick Joseph tweeted in response to Idris' news.
"You got this Idris!! Sending prayers but already answered! Love to you," Viola Davis wrote, sealed with a heart emoji.
Sadly, Idris Elba isn't the only beloved Hollywood star who's tested positive for COVID-10. Both Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have it, too.
"... We were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Tom Hanks revealed about his and Rita's positive coronavirus diagnosis in an Instagram post.
"We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"
This is too much ...
The world is dealing with a pandemic. People continue to die. We're self-isolating. Things are closing. Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. And now Tom, Rita, and Idris tested positive.
Is it possible to restart 2020 over and try again?
(Seriously.)
As for everyone, please be careful and take the necessary precautions. We'll get through this ...
