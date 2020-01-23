Idris Elba Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus

People magazine reports Idris says "it sucks" but that he's "doing OK" given the circumstances. The actor seems to be taking the necessary precautions -- getting tested and self-quarantining now that he's tested positive -- so we truly (truly) hope he has nothing more than mild symptoms given the amount of people this virus continues to impact.

"Look, this is serious," he mentions in his video. "Now’s the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms, and that can easily spread it. So now’s a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance … If you’re feeling ill, and you feel like you should be tested, or you’ve been exposed, then do something about it. It’s really important."