Jessa Duggar's Latest Twinning Moment With Baby Ivy Is Adorable

jessaseewald/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Jessa Duggar
jessaseewald/Instagram

We've been obsessed with Jessa Duggar's adorable baby girl, Ivy Seewald, for a while now, but there's nothing as adorable as when this mother and daughter match. In a new Instagram photo, Jessa and Ivy twinned in matching beanies, and we can hardly stand how cute the Counting On stars are together. Jessa is fully taking advantage of these years where Ivy won't mind matching with her mama, and we're loving it! 

  • Over the weekend, Jessa shared this photo of her and Ivy wearing matching beanies. 

    Apparently, it was a little chilly in Arkansas, so Jessa and Ivy decided to take full advantage and pull out some of their cutest winter gear for the occasion -- and they looked good doing it. Green is their color for sure! 

    "Thought it was summer yesterday with that 80 degree weather. But back in the 40’s today, so clearly it’s still winter here in Arkansas," Jessa wrote in her caption. 

    • Advertisement

  • Fans can't get enough of Jessa and Ivy's outfits.

    Jessa Duggar Instagram Comments
    jessaseewald/Instagram

    The comments started rolling in about how cute this photo was, and it's easy to see why. Not only are their hats cute (and look super cozy!) but Jessa looks so pretty, and of course, Ivy looks as cute as always. As one commenter pointed out, this little girl's lashes are insanely lush! We hope she realizes plenty of grown up ladies out there would pay good money to have lashes like hers! 

  • Jessa's friends commented as well. 

    Jessa Duggar Instagram comments
    jessaseewald/Instagram

    Yep, that's a comment from Jessa's sister-in-law, Lauren Duggar (who happens to have an adorable baby girl of her own at home, Bella), as well as two comments from the Bates sisters, Carlin and Alyssa. We're so glad Jessa's getting all the love on this one, because she and Ivy deserve it. All of those heart eye emojis were certainly well deserved! 

  • This is hardly the first time Jessa and Ivy have matched recently. 

    In February, she shared a photo of her and Ivy in matching floral dresses, admitting that she couldn't hold herself back from dressing them both in such cute outfits.

    "I'm not a mom who usually dresses my kids alike or does a whole lot of the 'matching' thing ... but baby girl, this time I just couldn’t resist," Jessa wrote at the time.

    We understand completely! 

  • We're looking forward to seeing more of Ivy and Jessa's outfits in the future.

    We can't believe how quickly this little girl has been growing, and we love watching all of her new milestones on Instagram as her proud mom shares them -- with and without matching outfits (but especially with). 

    Here's hoping Jessa can squeeze in plenty of more matchy-matchy moments before Ivy gets too old to protest. Too cute! 

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement