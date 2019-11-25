Jessa Duggar's Latest Twinning Moment With Baby Ivy Is Adorable

We've been obsessed with Jessa Duggar's adorable baby girl, Ivy Seewald, for a while now, but there's nothing as adorable as when this mother and daughter match. In a new Instagram photo, Jessa and Ivy twinned in matching beanies, and we can hardly stand how cute the Counting On stars are together. Jessa is fully taking advantage of these years where Ivy won't mind matching with her mama, and we're loving it!
Over the weekend, Jessa shared this photo of her and Ivy wearing matching beanies.
Apparently, it was a little chilly in Arkansas, so Jessa and Ivy decided to take full advantage and pull out some of their cutest winter gear for the occasion -- and they looked good doing it. Green is their color for sure!
"Thought it was summer yesterday with that 80 degree weather. But back in the 40’s today, so clearly it’s still winter here in Arkansas," Jessa wrote in her caption.
Fans can't get enough of Jessa and Ivy's outfits.
Jessa's friends commented as well.
This is hardly the first time Jessa and Ivy have matched recently.
In February, she shared a photo of her and Ivy in matching floral dresses, admitting that she couldn't hold herself back from dressing them both in such cute outfits.
"I'm not a mom who usually dresses my kids alike or does a whole lot of the 'matching' thing ... but baby girl, this time I just couldn’t resist," Jessa wrote at the time.
We understand completely!
We're looking forward to seeing more of Ivy and Jessa's outfits in the future.
We can't believe how quickly this little girl has been growing, and we love watching all of her new milestones on Instagram as her proud mom shares them -- with and without matching outfits (but especially with).
Here's hoping Jessa can squeeze in plenty of more matchy-matchy moments before Ivy gets too old to protest. Too cute!
