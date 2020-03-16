Meghan Markle's Half-Brother Thinks She Need To Get Off Her 'High Horse'

"I think seriously what should happen is that Meghan should actually just seriously get off her high horse, call her father, make amends," he said in an interview with Express. "The guy dedicated his whole entire life to her -- where she is at today is because of him. That is the only reason and I mean enough is enough."



Once again, Meghan's family is set on blaming her for their relationship issues -- not considering that she may not love that her dad and brother are constantly talking about her in the media.