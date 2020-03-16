Meghan Markle's Half-Brother Thinks She Need To Get Off Her 'High Horse'

Splash News
We've been listening to Meghan Markle's family insert themselves in her business for a couple of years, and it doesn't sound like they're planning to slow down any time soon -- including Thomas Markle Jr. Meghan's half-brother said that Meghan needs to get off her "high horse" so she can make things right with her father, but we have a feeling she probably sees the situation a bit differently ...
Meghan's brother is saying that she needs to make amends ASAP.
"I think seriously what should happen is that Meghan should actually just seriously get off her high horse, call her father, make amends," he said in an interview with Express. "The guy dedicated his whole entire life to her -- where she is at today is because of him. That is the only reason and I mean enough is enough."
Once again, Meghan's family is set on blaming her for their relationship issues -- not considering that she may not love that her dad and brother are constantly talking about her in the media.
He went on to say that his dad's dying wish is to see Meghan and meet Archie.
Tom did, at least, admit that they could have handled things better.
Tom also shared that he wants to "party with the queen." Don't we all?!
We hope Meghan's keeping her chin up, even when interviews like this come out.
