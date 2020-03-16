Meghan Markle's Half-Brother Thinks She Need To Get Off Her 'High Horse'

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Meghan Markle
Splash News

We've been listening to Meghan Markle's family insert themselves in her business for a couple of years, and it doesn't sound like they're planning to slow down any time soon -- including Thomas Markle Jr. Meghan's half-brother said that Meghan needs to get off her "high horse" so she can make things right with her father, but we have a feeling she probably sees the situation a bit differently ...  

  • Meghan's brother is saying that she needs to make amends ASAP. 

    "I think seriously what should happen is that Meghan should actually just seriously get off her high horse, call her father, make amends," he said in an interview with Express. "The guy dedicated his whole entire life to her -- where she is at today is because of him. That is the only reason and I mean enough is enough." 

    Once again, Meghan's family is set on blaming her for their relationship issues -- not considering that she may not love that her dad and brother are constantly talking about her in the media. 

    • Advertisement

  • He went on to say that his dad's dying wish is to see Meghan and meet Archie. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    Thomas has been in bad health for a couple of years -- being hospitalized for his heart around the same time that Meghan and Prince Harry got married -- and apparently, he's concerned he will never get to meet his grandson and see his daughter again before he dies.

    "My dad's dying wish, he tells me on the phone, is just so he can just make amends and see Archie. And have his daughter back in his life -- I mean, we owe him that," he said.

  • Tom did, at least, admit that they could have handled things better. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    Uh, ya don't say?

    "It should have been done differently a long time ago and she could have had a big decision in that. Reached out a little bit more and we would probably have a better time right now," he said. "It's in the past and there is no instruction booklet for all this and how everything went down. I would say if it is the last thing that she does she needs to call her father."

  • Tom also shared that he wants to "party with the queen." Don't we all?!

    Queen Elizabeth
    Splash News

    In fact, it sounds like in his ideal world, they'd put all this behind them so the family could hang out with both Archie, who they've yet to meet, and Queen Elizabeth ... which, for the record, we don't see happening.

    "Here's a family member that I have never met, a family member who I will probably never meet unless the Queen steps in and says, 'You know, let's give these Markles a break, let's give them some recognition because they do exist and they are nice people,'" he said. "I want to party with the Queen -- why not? I think it would be great. The entire Royal Family would have a good time sitting around and talking to me and my father."

  • We hope Meghan's keeping her chin up, even when interviews like this come out.

    Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    Between the media backlash and how often her family comes out to say negative things about her to the press, we really, really can't blame her and Harry for wanting to take a step back from royal life. Whatever happens in Meghan's family and their relationships is up to them, and if she wants it to remain a private matter, that's her right.

    But we hope Tom isn't counting on that chat with Queen Elizabeth happening any time soon. Something tells us that might just be a pipe dream.

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement