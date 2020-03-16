Queen Elizabeth Has Left Buckingham Palace Over Fears of Coronavirus

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Queen Elizabeth
Now is the time to start self-isolating from COVID-19 for anyone who hasn't done so already, and Queen Elizabeth is hopping on board that particular train, too. Apparently, the Queen has left Buckingham Palace to quarantine herself in a safer environment, and we can't blame her. After all, her age puts her in one of the highest risk groups -- no wonder she wants to take every precaution to protect herself!

  • Apparently, the Queen is headed to Windsor Castle, and she's planning to stay put for the time being. 

    According to what sources told the Sun, Queen Elizabeth meets a lot of guests at Buckingham Palace, making it hard for her to limit her exposure there, so instead, she's going to stay somewhere more low-key to keep herself safe.

    "She is in good health but it was thought best to move her," the source told the newspaper. 

    Makes sense to us!

  • The source went on to say that this is simply to keep the Queen safe -- not that she's actually been exposed to the virus.

    "The Queen has met a lot of people there until recently. But she is weeks away from her 94th birthday and advisers believe it is best to get her out of harm's way," the insider said. "Buckingham Palace is in the middle of London and also has a bigger staff than other estates so is deemed a much more dangerous location. There have been no specific scares or positive tests there yet but no one wants to take any chances."

    We get it -- especially because Queen Elizabeth is already about to turn 94!

  • Now that spring is upon us, a lot of events are scheduled to happen with the Queen in attendance. 

    But will she actually be in attendance? It's not looking likely, if she and the palace are keeping her health as their top priority. But at this point, they've yet to make an official announcement, instead saying that they'll keep everyone updated as the situation develops. 

    "Future events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis taking into account the appropriate advice," a palace spokesperson said.

  • Cases of coronavirus in the UK continue to rise, just like they have in many other parts of the world. 

    As the Sun reported, this means that in light of recent deaths from the virus in the UK, people older than 70 are being advised to stay away from others, and the monarch certainly falls into that category. Things are rapidly changing in the UK -- just like they are in the US -- with governments enacting policies aimed at helping keep people safe. We're glad to see that the Queen is being proactive.

  • We're definitely keeping the Queen and her family in our thoughts.

    After all, we do hope she lives forever -- we would be devastated if anything happened to her, related to this dangerous virus or not.

    Hopefully, she made the right move at the right time, and she'll be able to stay healthy and safe. We have no doubt that she has all kinds of people looking after her, and we're sending her all the good vibes. Self-isolation isn't easy, but even the royal family is doing it!

