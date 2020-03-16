Queen Elizabeth Has Left Buckingham Palace Over Fears of Coronavirus

Splash News
Now is the time to start self-isolating from COVID-19 for anyone who hasn't done so already, and Queen Elizabeth is hopping on board that particular train, too. Apparently, the Queen has left Buckingham Palace to quarantine herself in a safer environment, and we can't blame her. After all, her age puts her in one of the highest risk groups -- no wonder she wants to take every precaution to protect herself!
-
Apparently, the Queen is headed to Windsor Castle, and she's planning to stay put for the time being.
-
The source went on to say that this is simply to keep the Queen safe -- not that she's actually been exposed to the virus.
-
-
Now that spring is upon us, a lot of events are scheduled to happen with the Queen in attendance.
-
Cases of coronavirus in the UK continue to rise, just like they have in many other parts of the world.
-
-
We're definitely keeping the Queen and her family in our thoughts.
Share this Story