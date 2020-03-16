Queen Elizabeth Has Left Buckingham Palace Over Fears of Coronavirus

The source went on to say that this is simply to keep the Queen safe -- not that she's actually been exposed to the virus.

"The Queen has met a lot of people there until recently. But she is weeks away from her 94th birthday and advisers believe it is best to get her out of harm's way," the insider said. "Buckingham Palace is in the middle of London and also has a bigger staff than other estates so is deemed a much more dangerous location. There have been no specific scares or positive tests there yet but no one wants to take any chances."

We get it -- especially because Queen Elizabeth is already about to turn 94!