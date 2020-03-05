Kate Middleton & Prince William Switch Things Up for St. Patrick's Day 2020

To mark this year's St Patrick's Day, we're going to follow a delivery of fresh shamrock on its journey from Ireland to South Sudan. The journey begins with Pat and his team at the Living Shamrock farm in County Kerry. . . . #IrishGuards #BritishArmy #StPatricksDay #Ireland pic.twitter.com/2R9Ag9jD65

As the Irish Guards posted on Twitter, they're documenting the journey a fresh shamrock from Ireland takes to get all the way to South Sudan, where some of those guards are stationed. The shamrock comes straight from a real-life shamrock farm, and it doesn't get more St. Patrick's Day than that!

We're glad they've found a way to make these men feel appreciated for their sacrifices, however small the gesture might be.