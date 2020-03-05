Kate Middleton & Prince William Switch Things Up for St. Patrick's Day 2020

Splash News
This year, St. Patrick's Day will look a little different for Kate Middleton and Prince William -- and not just because of the coronavirus sweeping the world, either. This year, Kate and Will won't be honoring the Irish Guards the same way they traditionally have every year, which means that particular parade is canceled. But there's actually a pretty good (non-virus related) reason for it.
-
This year, the Irish Guards are otherwise occupied -- doing their jobs.
-
Given that the coronavirus is in the UK, we doubt St. Patrick's Day will look like it normally does for a lot of reasons.
-
-
Those guards will still be celebrated, though.
As the Irish Guards posted on Twitter, they're documenting the journey a fresh shamrock from Ireland takes to get all the way to South Sudan, where some of those guards are stationed. The shamrock comes straight from a real-life shamrock farm, and it doesn't get more St. Patrick's Day than that!
We're glad they've found a way to make these men feel appreciated for their sacrifices, however small the gesture might be.
-
Will and Kate also just returned from a visit to Ireland.
It was a pretty short trip, but their days were packed, from visits to the Guinness Storehouse to taking the time to visit children and meet animals on a farm. It looked like they had a blast -- and Kate had plenty of time to show off some of her best green outfits -- so maybe they can just count that as their St. Patrick's Day celebration this year. Next year, though? It's on for more Guinness for Kate!
-
-
There's always St. Patrick's Day 2021.
Hopefully, by next year, the Irish Guards will be able to celebrate with the royals and follow that tradition, which we're sure means so much to them and the people of the UK. In the meantime, we're hoping everyone stays healthy and safe at such a challenging time.
Hey, there's no shame in dropping some food coloring into a little beer at home and wearing green anyway. Who can argue with that?
Share this Story