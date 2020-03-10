Amy Roloff's Beach Pic With Chris Has Fans Upset Amid Coronavirus Pandemic



While many of us chose to spend the weekend at home, self-isolating amid the spread of COVID-19, Amy Roloff and her fiancé, Chris Marek, opted to get a little sunshine instead. And now, people have a lot of opinions about it. After Amy shared a photo from the beach with Chris on Instagram, fans are upset that they didn't choose to stay at home instead.

Was a day at the beach wise given the pandemic we're facing?