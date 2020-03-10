Amy Roloff's Beach Pic With Chris Has Fans Upset Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

While many of us chose to spend the weekend at home, self-isolating amid the spread of COVID-19, Amy Roloff and her fiancé, Chris Marek, opted to get a little sunshine instead. And now, people have a lot of opinions about it. After Amy shared a photo from the beach with Chris on Instagram, fans are upset that they didn't choose to stay at home instead.
Was a day at the beach wise given the pandemic we're facing?
-
Amy shared a photo of her and Chris on the beach, filling fans in on their weekend.
"What a wonderful fun weekend at the beach with Chris, who always makes me smile everyday," Amy Roloff wrote. "We were there taking, what is now, the annual friends weekend trip to the beach. Portland area may have gotten a dusting of snow but it was, thankfully, absolutely beautiful at the beach..."
Sounds like she and Chris had a good time, and, as always, this Little People, Big World couple is the cutest.
-
Some fans were thrilled to see Amy and Chris having a blast.
It's true! After everything we witnessed Amy go through with her divorce to Matt Roloff, it really is a beautiful thing to see her so happy with Chris, a man who obviously loves her and treats her so well. And as always, this is a pretty adorable picture of the two of them together. There's a lot to love about these two, and some fans couldn't hold back their feelings about how cute this couple really is.
-
-
Others, however, aren't impressed that Amy and Chris left their homes to travel.
In light of how quickly COVID-19 is spreading in the US, it makes sense that most people are staying home, with beach trips generally being out of the question. Because of that, we totally get why some people would question Amy and Chris proceeding with their vacation as planned -- especially since Oregon is so close to Washington, where there has been an explosion of cases.
-
Amy *has* acknowledged the virus on Instagram, though.
Earlier in the weekend, she had shared a video from the beach, telling her followers to do what they can to help keep everyone safe during such a difficult time.
"Crazy scary times right now," she wrote in her caption. "Times like these, reminds me even more, not to lose Hope. Keep the faith. Do all you can to be healthy and safe. Stay Hopeful."
Amy knows what's up... and clearly, she felt like it was still safe for her and Chris to make their trip.
-
-
We're certainly interested to see what the next few weeks will bring.
And as far as Amy is concerned? Well, we can count on her to spread a little sunshine into our Instagram feeds, and if all else fails, the new season of Little People, Big World is still set to premiere on March 31 on TLC, so we know we have a bit of entertainment coming our way in the comfort of our own homes! Something to look forward to, at least.
We hope Amy and her fam are staying safe and healthy. Wash those hands, people!
Share this Story