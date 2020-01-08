Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Holidaying With the Queen This Summer

According to a new report, Harry and Meghan will be spending time during the summer holidays with the queen.

Royal journalist Bryony Gordon reported in the Sunday Times that Meghan and Harry have accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth to spend time at Balmoral Castle in Scotland this summer, and, much to the queen's delight, they have every intention of bringing Archie with them.



Understandably, Harry and Meghan didn't want to bring Archie on their most recent trip across the pond, due to the outbreak of coronavirus.