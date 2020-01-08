Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Holidaying With the Queen This Summer

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

prince harry
Splash News

Well, this just makes us happy. Despite ongoing rumors that Queen Elizabeth was completely devastated by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the royal family (as well as the couple's choice to leave the adorable Archie home during their latest trip to the U.K.), it turns there's not a heck of a lot of bad blood between the Sussexes and the monarch

  • According to a new report, Harry and Meghan will be spending time during the summer holidays with the queen. 

    meghan markle
    Splash News

    Royal journalist Bryony Gordon reported in the Sunday Times that Meghan and Harry have accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth to spend time at Balmoral Castle in Scotland this summer, and, much to the queen's delight, they have every intention of bringing Archie with them. 

    Understandably, Harry and Meghan didn't want to bring Archie on their most recent trip across the pond, due to the outbreak of coronavirus. 

    • Advertisement

  • Additionally, the Sussexes plan on spending time with Harry's father, Prince Charles, as well. 

    meghan markle
    Splash News

    Despite there being reports that Prince Charles was "incandescent with rage" at his son for deserting the royal family, it sounds like things have calmed down between the men. 

    "[Harry and Meghan] are also expected to spend time with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at Birkhall, Charles’s retreat on the Balmoral estate," reporter Roya Nikkhah wrote, according to Town and Country

  • So far, no word on whether or not Harry will be spending time with his brother. 

    prince harry
    Splash News

    While the rumors surrounding the state of Harry's relationship to his father and the queen seemed to have died down, reports about there being tension between Harry and Prince William still persists. 

    And to be honest, it kind of seems warranted after the semi-chilly meeting between the Sussexes and the Cambridges at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. Hopefully, the brothers will figure it out eventually. 

  • Even though most members of the royal family seem to have been shocked -- and/or mad -- by the Sussexes' decision, it sounds like they'll be missed nonetheless. 

    After the news broke earlier this year, the queen released an unprecedentedly emotional statement, saying: 

    Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.

  • While we're happy to hear Harry and Meghan have no plans to cut themselves off from the royal family completely, we'd be lying if we said we weren't waiting for news about William and Harry. 

    As Harry said during his documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, the brothers certainly "are on different paths" right now, but here's to hoping they can find a way back to one another, while maintaining their visions and integrity.

    Also, come on, guys. You know little Archie would get on with the Cambridge kiddos famously. Talk about a Fab Four. 

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement