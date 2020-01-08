Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Holidaying With the Queen This Summer

Splash News
Well, this just makes us happy. Despite ongoing rumors that Queen Elizabeth was completely devastated by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the royal family (as well as the couple's choice to leave the adorable Archie home during their latest trip to the U.K.), it turns there's not a heck of a lot of bad blood between the Sussexes and the monarch.
According to a new report, Harry and Meghan will be spending time during the summer holidays with the queen.
Additionally, the Sussexes plan on spending time with Harry's father, Prince Charles, as well.
So far, no word on whether or not Harry will be spending time with his brother.
Even though most members of the royal family seem to have been shocked -- and/or mad -- by the Sussexes' decision, it sounds like they'll be missed nonetheless.
After the news broke earlier this year, the queen released an unprecedentedly emotional statement, saying:
Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.
While we're happy to hear Harry and Meghan have no plans to cut themselves off from the royal family completely, we'd be lying if we said we weren't waiting for news about William and Harry.
As Harry said during his documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, the brothers certainly "are on different paths" right now, but here's to hoping they can find a way back to one another, while maintaining their visions and integrity.
Also, come on, guys. You know little Archie would get on with the Cambridge kiddos famously. Talk about a Fab Four.
