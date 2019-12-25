Kate Middleton Was Just Spotted Grocery Shopping With Her Three Kids

Splash News
Not that anyone ever doubted the fact that Kate Middleton was as down-to-earth as it gets, a new report revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge was just spotted grocery shopping with her three kids -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis -- all in tow.
Princess or not, this is impressive.
-
According to an eyewitness, the duchess popped into a local supermarket in Norfolk with her three little ones.
Karen Anvil, a royal fan who gifted Princess Charlotte with a doll on Christmas Day during the royal family's annual walkabout at Sandringham, shared on Twitter that the person who made the special doll for Charlotte, spotted the royal mum and her three kids at Sainsbury's supermarket near the Cambridge's country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.
Yes, this is all a little convoluted, but the point is, the duchess was running a regular errand with her three young kids in tow. Talking Prince Louis alone would be a feat, never mind the whole gang.
-
However, the actual person who reportedly saw Kate, George, Charlotte, and Louis chimed in, reiterating that it was the truth.
-
-
Anvil tweeted about the lucky spotting, but not everyone believed her.
-
And -- wait for it -- Katie said the kids were ridiculously well-behaved. Because of course they were.
Speaking with The Sun, Katie said:
"[The kids] were so well behaved. I noticed Charlotte first, as she had the beautiful green jacket on that she wore at Christmas. Then I saw Kate, who had Louis in her arms and I thought: 'Am I the only one seeing this?' I couldn't believe it was happening.”
We'd have the same reaction!
-
-
Whether she's stocking up for a self-quarantine or just continuing with daily life, the duchess certainly has been out and about lately.
In addition to her trip to Sainsbury's with the kids (wish we knew what she was buying!), Kate was also seen amongst the crowds in busy London last week. Shortly after she returned from her trip to Ireland with Prince William, Kate headed to U.K.-based book store, Waterstones, in order to pick up some reading material for her kids.
Evidently, the duchess was on the hunt for "military-themed books for children."
Between the books, food, and cute clothes, sounds like Kate has everything the Cambridges need to hunker down at Anmer Hall for as long as need be. If we run out of anything, we know who to call.
Share this Story