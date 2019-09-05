Prince George and Princess Charlotte Aren’t Allowed to Have a ‘Best Friend’



@kensingtonroyal/ Instagram

Starting school is such a massive moment in the lives of our children. We have a lot of hopes and fears and wants our kids to have excellent academic and social experience. We also know that the Royal family is not like every other family. They have a lot more people watching their every move, and their kids have the same experience as well.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three kids, and their older two, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are already in school. The siblings attend the same school in London and are said to be treated just like everyone else despite being third and fourth in line for the throne.

Kate Middleton and Prince William send their kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to Thomas's Battersea school, which is based in London. When their younger brother, Prince Louis, is old enough, he is likely to attend the same school as well.