Prince George and Princess Charlotte Aren’t Allowed to Have a ‘Best Friend’

Starting school is such a massive moment in the lives of our children. We have a lot of hopes and fears and wants our kids to have excellent academic and social experience. We also know that the Royal family is not like every other family. They have a lot more people watching their every move, and their kids have the same experience as well.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three kids, and their older two, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are already in school. The siblings attend the same school in London and are said to be treated just like everyone else despite being third and fourth in line for the throne.
Kate Middleton and Prince William send their kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to Thomas's Battersea school, which is based in London. When their younger brother, Prince Louis, is old enough, he is likely to attend the same school as well.
The Royal kids attend a private school, but according to reports, they aren’t treated any differently than the other students.
That might sound like a harsh rule, but the school has a very inclusive and kind reason for putting this in place.
"There are signs everywhere saying be kind, that’s the ethos of the school. They don’t encourage you to have best friends,” Moore continues.
There are a lot of viral stories of people being left out of birthday invites and the heartache that causes kids. Many of us have personal experience with being left out as a child or having our kids excluded from fun events most of their class were invited to. This school’s policy to help everyone feel included and essential is fantastic. And even the Royals can’t be placed above this rule.
Now, if only more schools could do something similar, how amazing would that be?
