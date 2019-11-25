Jessa Duggar May Already Have Baby #4 On the Brain

It's been less than a year since Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald welcomed their newest addition, Ivy Jane Seewald, into their family, but could the Counting On couple already be planning for the next one? In a new Instagram post, Jessa opened up about her childbirth experiences, and even hinted that she might not be done having kids quite yet. Sounds to us like baby No. 4 might already be on her mind...
Jessa shared the sweetest photo of her whole family together when Ivy was born.
In her caption, she explained that she's given birth naturally with each of her children, and she's thinking about having an epidural in the future if she has another baby -- whoa!
Sounds like someone might have been talking to her sister, Jinger Duggar...
"I've given birth naturally three times now. Natural birth doesn't make me any more of a woman, nor do I think it's the only way birth should be done," she said. "I have nothing against hospitals or epidurals -- and in fact, I may give both a try if God were to bless us with another baby in the future."
Jessa shared a video of her births on YouTube, although she did offer up a disclaimer.
Jessa wrote:
"I thought it would be fun to share my birth stories with other mamas -- including raw footage from all three births! Giving birth isn't easy. It's hard work. To be honest, I moan like a cow through nearly every contraction (I will spare you the audio). But every mother knows that feeling when the baby is delivered and laid on your chest for the first time. It’s a magical moment, and one that makes it all worth it."
It can definitely be tough, but that baby is always worth it.
She then went on to explain that she's worked through her childbirth fears, and now she's happy she has three kids.
"When I was in labor with Spurgeon, I told Ben we weren't having any more kids. And I meant it. But it didn't take long to change my mind," she said. "As the months went by, the memory of the intensity and pain faded. Our baby boy was just so cute and sweet, and pretty soon I started envisioning him as a big brother interacting with a little sibling. Before I knew it, that previous resolution was thrown out the window, and God graciously gave us another gift -- Henry! Then a little over two years later, our baby girl Ivy was born."
Just about every mom has been scared to have more kids, especially ones who have had tough labors ... but we're glad Jessa decided to have two more, because we can't imagine her family without Henry and Ivy now!
We wouldn't be surprised at all if Jessa and Ben had a fourth baby.
After all, Jessa's parents famously have 19 kids. We'd be surprised if she followed in Michelle's footsteps in that way, but not if she decided to add at least one more kiddo to her family. And judging by the precious sibling bond we've seen between Henry, Spurgeon, and Ivy already, we have no doubt in our mind that they'd happily welcome another little brother or sister into their club.
We can't wait to see what the future holds for Jessa and Ben.
Pregnancy and childbirth are so hard, whether it's with the help of medications or not. But as Jessa said, there's nothing like a brand new baby to make all that pain (and exhaustion) worth it.
Whatever comes next for her and her crew, we've loved watching them grow up, especially with how much Ivy's been changing as she gets bigger. And if they have a fourth? Well, we already know Jessa's up for the challenge.
