Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Not Looking Back' After Leaving the Royal Family

Harry and Meghan reportedly want to have a home in her hometown of Los Angeles.

An insider told People magazine, "Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family. They will be spending time in California and in Canada. He's not looking back."

The source continued, "This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted -- to create their own life. It's got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the UK and go down their own path."