Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Not Looking Back' After Leaving the Royal Family

They've been staying in Canada recently (well at least Meghan Markle and Archie have -- Prince Harry will be joining them from the UK soon), but it looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not planning on making it their permanent home. According to at least one royal insider, Harry and Meghan are looking for real estate in California, and they're "not looking back" to their old life.

  • Harry and Meghan reportedly want to have a home in her hometown of Los Angeles.

    An insider told People magazine, "Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family. They will be spending time in California and in Canada. He's not looking back."

    The source continued, "This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted -- to create their own life. It's got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the UK and go down their own path."

  • Meghan has a huge support network in LA, including her mom, Doria Ragland.

    Archie's grandma is a social worker and yoga instructor in LA, where she raised Meghan as a single mom. She has since lived all over the world, but Meg once wrote on her now defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, "I was born and raised in Los Angeles, a California girl who lives by the ethos that most things can be cured with either yoga, the beach or a few avocados."

  • It's not the first time moving to California has been on the radar.

    A source told People in February, "They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in LA, too. They'll likely have houses in both places."

    It makes sense -- not only is Doria in LA, but a lot of Meghan's friends are, too, and if she ever wants to get back into acting ... well, Hollywood is right there. Plus there are a ton of business opportunities for them on their quest to become "financially independent."

  • Could the move around the world have anything to do with the tension between Harry and William?

    After a very awkward appearance together earlier this week for the Commonwealth Day Services, an insider said that Harry and William's relationship is "forever changed."

    "[Their relationship is] forever changed. They won't get back to the way they were," a source told People. "Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family. They will be spending time in California and in Canada. He's not looking back."

  • We just hope Harry and Meghan find what they're looking for -- in Canada or California.

    It's obvious that the Sussexes have been unhappy for awhile, and who can blame them with how much terrible press they've gotten since going public with their relationship several years ago? People can only take so much pressure before they crack, and for their own mental health, they are doing the right thing by stepping away.

