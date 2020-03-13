Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Not Looking Back' After Leaving the Royal Family

Getty Images
They've been staying in Canada recently (well at least Meghan Markle and Archie have -- Prince Harry will be joining them from the UK soon), but it looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not planning on making it their permanent home. According to at least one royal insider, Harry and Meghan are looking for real estate in California, and they're "not looking back" to their old life.
Harry and Meghan reportedly want to have a home in her hometown of Los Angeles.
Meghan has a huge support network in LA, including her mom, Doria Ragland.
It's not the first time moving to California has been on the radar.
Could the move around the world have anything to do with the tension between Harry and William?
We just hope Harry and Meghan find what they're looking for -- in Canada or California.
