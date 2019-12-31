Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Didn't Travel With Archie To Avoid COVID-19

"The decision to leave Archie behind in Canada came not out of petty spite, as reported in some areas, but out of concern for his health during the threat of a global pandemic," Gordon said.



That makes sense to us. Not that we'd think Meghan and Harry are trying to keep Archie away from the UK out of spite -- but we can totally see them wanting to keep him healthy and safe from the cases of coronavirus that keep popping up. He's only 10 months old, after all!