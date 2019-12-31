Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Didn't Travel With Archie To Avoid COVID-19

Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images
We were bummed not to see Archie during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's trip to the UK to finish up their royal business last week, but as it turns out, they had a pretty good reason for traveling without him. It seems Meghan and Harry left Archie at home to avoid coronavirus since he's still so young ... and we really can't blame them for being cautious at a time like this.
Royal expert Bryony Gordon told the Telegraph that Meghan and Harry wanted to protect Archie from COVID-19.
It appeared Harry and Meghan had a truly busy week in the UK.
They made so many appearances, including Commonwealth Day, where they reunited with Kate Middleton and Prince William for what seems to have been the first time in months. So even if they had brought Archie along, they still had an incredibly busy schedule, so it's probably for the best that he stayed behind and didn't have to have his routine disturbed. (And as we all know, a routine can make or break a day with a baby.)
Now that the visit is over, Meghan is back in Canada with her son.
It's hard to predict what's next for this family.
Now that they're rebuilding their lives post-royal family exit, we're sure they have a lot on their agendas. It sounds like Meghan and Harry will both be pursuing their own personal projects, as well as the foundation they've planned to develop together. Now, they can finally get to work --and enjoy a bit more privacy than they've been getting in the UK, especially with the media circus that has followed them since January.
Here's hoping the Sussexes all stay healthy and safe.
