Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Didn't Travel With Archie To Avoid COVID-19

We were bummed not to see Archie during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's trip to the UK to finish up their royal business last week, but as it turns out, they had a pretty good reason for traveling without him. It seems Meghan and Harry left Archie at home to avoid coronavirus since he's still so young ... and we really can't blame them for being cautious at a time like this.

  • Royal expert Bryony Gordon told the Telegraph that Meghan and Harry wanted to protect Archie from COVID-19.

    "The decision to leave Archie behind in Canada came not out of petty spite, as reported in some areas, but out of concern for his health during the threat of a global pandemic," Gordon said. 

    That makes sense to us. Not that we'd think Meghan and Harry are trying to keep Archie away from the UK out of spite -- but we can totally see them wanting to keep him healthy and safe from the cases of coronavirus that keep popping up. He's only 10 months old, after all!

  • It appeared Harry and Meghan had a truly busy week in the UK.

    They made so many appearances, including Commonwealth Day, where they reunited with Kate Middleton and Prince William for what seems to have been the first time in months. So even if they had brought Archie along, they still had an incredibly busy schedule, so it's probably for the best that he stayed behind and didn't have to have his routine disturbed. (And as we all know, a routine can make or break a day with a baby.) 

  • Now that the visit is over, Meghan is back in Canada with her son. 

    Hopefully, she was able to steer clear of any germs (although, she does strike us as someone who would be vigilant about taking precautions and washing her hands properly, so there's that) and now, she and her little guy can catch up and hang out at home ... without quite as much stress.

    No word on whether Harry has joined them in Vancouver or not yet, though. But if he hasn't, we're sure he's working on it.

  • It's hard to predict what's next for this family. 

    Now that they're rebuilding their lives post-royal family exit, we're sure they have a lot on their agendas. It sounds like Meghan and Harry will both be pursuing their own personal projects, as well as the foundation they've planned to develop together. Now, they can finally get to work --and enjoy a bit more privacy than they've been getting in the UK, especially with the media circus that has followed them since January.

  • Here's hoping the Sussexes all stay healthy and safe. 

    This is definitely a stressful time for all of us -- including parents of young babies like Archie -- so hopefully, these two are taking some time to breathe and enjoy themselves, even in the middle of the panic.

    We're sending them (and Archie) all the healthy vibes and positive thoughts in the world. Fingers crossed they'll update us on what they're up to very soon! 

