20 Baby Archie Updates That Have Us Wanting More

To recap, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met, dated, got married, and had a child in such quick succession that it made our heads spin. And then, when we saw Baby Archie for the first time, snug in his receiving blankets and sleeping peacefully through the mini-photo session that introduced him to the world, our heads kept right on spinning. He is one adorable baby. Chunky and cute, happy and curious. We're in love, and we are unabashed stans.
But the truth is we have been following his every move since, well, he was moving in his mom's belly. Having counted down the months till the royal wedding took place, we found ourselves counting the days till his birth.
Yes, we have baby fever. No, we don't want a Tylenol.
Would we love even more Baby Archie news? Yes. Yes. Yes. Who doesn't love babies, and the happiness and infectious sense of wonder that they possess? And Baby Archie seems to be one of those babies who would be a lot of fun to be around.
But, know what? At the same time, we're respectful of Meghan and Harry's choice to trickle out information and pictures of their son. It's their choice and, though at a time when sharing everything with everyone online is the norm, there's a lot to be said for keeping private life private, and little ones safe and largely out of view.
We were pretty grossed out when some media outlets and "fans" criticized the couple's desire to keep their birth plan and location a secret, when they demanded -- yes, demanded -- that Meghan and Harry trot him out to the public the day of his birth. Like their baby was the property of the public. And then when the couple did introduced Archie to the world, trolls accused them of showing a fake doll instead, accused them of lying about Archies age, and used racial slurs to describe the baby.
So, yeah. Do y'all, guys. We'll just be here, waiting patiently for the next Baby Archie update, whenever y'all choose to drop one. Meanwhile, here are 20 Baby Archie updates that we've followed so far.
Kicking Meghan's Belly in Public1
In a video that became viral, Meghan was standing at an event, listening to someone speak, when she seemed to lose her breath and looked down at her belly while caressing it. For those of us on royal baby watch, it seemed like the baby was kicking the living ribs and kidneys out of Meghan who, to her credit, remained composed. Archie was already making his presence known.
Royal Baby Announcement2
The day that royal baby watchers were waiting for arrived on this day, when Archie was born. The birth was announced on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, and then everywhere, of course. Harry met reporters for a brief update, saying that mom and son were doing great, and praising Meghan's courage and strength. Then he talked about Archie: "As every father and parent would ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing," Harry said. "But this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I'm just over the moon."
Name Reveal3
Meghan and Harry introduced Baby Archie to the world two days after his birth. They chose to do it inside Windsor Castle, instead of the hospital steps, which is smart. (No woman should have to put on a full face of make up hours after giving birth, just to show off the baby.) Meghan and Harry could have chosen a royal name for their boy. Ya know, Albert, Arthur, Richard, Jamezzz...zzz. (Sorry, we fell asleep there for a minute.) Instead of those traditional monikers, they chose the cute but not universally liked, Archie (not Archibald), and gave him a middle name that honored this father: Harrison.
Perfect LIttle Toes4
Meghan and Harry were understandably stingy with the Archie updates, enjoying those precious first days just as a family. On May 12, Mother's Day, Meghan posted a picture of the baby's feet near a forget-me-nots plant, so we knew that Archie was out and about, enjoying the gardens at Frogmore, and that he had yummy toes.
Archie & Dad Bonding5
On a plain old Tuesday, Harry visited the Oxford Children's Hospital, revealing that he was still getting used to being a dad. After asking a mom at event whether her own infant had gotten through the rough first few weeks, he told her that "he's getting used to the baby and how Archie has fitted into family life."
"He said he just feels part of the family and he can't imagine life without his son. [He said] he's still getting used to the idea that he's a parent himself," the woman also revealed. Harry had no need to worry. He's a natural with kids.
Archie's Intense Eyes6
Our hearts pretty much skipped a beat when we saw Archie looking straight at the camera for the first time and got a good look at his eyes in this picture posted for Father's Day. The baby looked like an old soul peering out into the world while still holding on to his dad Harry's hand for security. It's a precious and unforgettable snap!
Sleepless Nights7
Meghan and Harry attended a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox in London, and one of the attendees, where Harry spilled the beans about 7-week-old Archie's sleepless night. "We talked babies! They said, 'We’ve just left [the screaming] – we had that about an hour before we came here!'" a woman who met the couple later told reporters.
Aww.
Somehow, we still want to babysit Screeching Archie.
Archie's Christening Photos8
We got our first proper glimpse of Archie in July, when Meghan and Harry released pictures of the baby's Christening. The Christening itself was controversial as the couple did not allow photographs to be taken outside St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, and the queen herself was not present (she was in Scotland). Nevertheless, we saw that Archie was a beautiful, healthy boy, and that's pretty much all we cared to see.
High-Fiving Desmond Tutu9
Cheeky lad!
Archie, with a crucial assist from mommy Meghan, gave the Bishop Desmond Tutu (ya know, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning retired archbishop?) a high five. Archie tagged along with his parents on their tour of South Africa and other African nations. It was Archie's first appearance on camera since his Christening pictures in July 2019
Archie, aka Bubba, Is A Flirt10
No surprise here! When the little ball of cute that is Archie likes someone, he's not shy about letting them know. During the meeting with Desmond Tutu, the baby giggled, and Tutu's daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe joked that he liked he the best. Meghan was not surprised, after all, she said "he likes to flirt." Now we know where Harry's bad boy genes went.
Watch out, world!
Meghan also shared her very un-royal nickname for her bub: Bubba.
Sitting Up & Trying To Talk, Y'all!11
When Archie was 6 months old, a source told Us Weekly that Archie was ready to take on the world. "He's a strong baby and you can tell he's super smart," a royal insider told the magazine. "He can sit up without support and roll over, and he's almost crawling. He can't talk yet, but he's trying!" The source added that Archie had no issues being picked up by Harry and Meghan's friends and family.
What a character!
Ginger Reveal12
Archie has red hair, just like his dad. We suspected as much, but got official confirmation when Meghan and Harry attended the WellChild Awards, they spoke to a woman who later told reporters that her chat with the duke and duchess included vital info on the color and amount of the baby's hair. "Meghan said he has [red hair] and Harry said he definitely (has), you can see it in his eyebrows," the woman said. "Harry said he’d had no hair for five months, but Meghan told him she had taken him to the playgroup and she said there were other children there with the same amount of hair or even less."
Sports Nut13
OK, maybe not a sports nut ... but he is definitely showed his support for England's rugby team as they headed to the world championships in Japan. Harry sent the team a picture of Archie wearing the team's jersey. Sadly, we weren't shown the picture (fingers crossed that we will, someday!), but we bet it was super cute. And if he takes after Harry -- who is a fan of everything from polo to soccer -- we will see him cheering on his favorite teams soon enough.
Ready for His Close-Up14
The Queen's Commonwealth Trust tweeted the Sussexes' 2019 Christmas card, and we got our very first look at Archie in Canada. Apparently, this was supposed to be a normal, casual Christmas card set at the foot of the tree, but Archie had a different idea. He crawled to the camera and snap!
We had a visual update: Archie is crawling and clearly a very curious baby.
Outdoors in Canada15
Our squeals of pure delight may have reached alien civilizations in the opposite corner of the universe when we saw this ADORABLE picture of baby Archie -- who definitely has his mother's eyes -- and Harry in Vancouver, just the second visual update since the family moved to Canada. Everything about this picture is everything: His Archie of the Alps outfit, the gorgeous, zen scenery, and of course, the heart-melting interaction between father and son.
Clearly, Archie is thriving.
'Trouble' Is Archie's Middle Name16
Did we really expect the son of a perennial prankster and reformed bad boy, and the woman who works like her life depends on it, to be a quiet baby. (Bwa ha ha ha ha ha, no.) Sure enough, when Meghan attended the Endeavour Fund Awards this month, she got into a convo about Archie with one of the attendees. "She said, 'Oh yes, well, he is 10 months now and is into everthing," the woman later filled in reporters.
Of course!
Trying to Walk17
Here's a cute picture of Archie's dad, Harry, waddling around as a toddler as Prince William gives him a hand. At 10 months old, Archie is already trying to emulate his old man. At one of her last official royal engagements, Meghan spoke to students at a school for International Women's Day. "He’s exactly ten months today and he’s started trying to walk,” Meghan said to one of the attendees. She also told one of the students that “having Archie changed my life.”
Queen Elizabeth's Concerns18
The queen may be sighing over Archie living so far away, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly. "The queen’s worst fear is that she may never see Archie again,” the source told the magazine. "She’s trying to stay optimistic about this situation and would never stoop to casting any aspersions on Meghan’s character – even after everything that’s happened."
Not sure why this person why the queen would blame Meghan, when Archie's got a dad making decisions for him as well, but OK. Here's hoping that the wounds from the couple's exit heal in time, and that Archie can grow up seeing his cousins and other family.
Staying in Canada19
Royal fans were disappointed that Archie didn't come along to London for his parents' last official royal engagements. But it later emerged that Meghan and Harry did not take him because of the coronavirus. Athough trolls thought that the couple were keeping him away from the royal family out of spite. Nope. Just being forward-thinking parents.
Getting His Exercise20
A source told Us Weekly that Archie is learning the value of regular exercise fom his mom. "Meghan takes a walk with Archie every single day through the woods," the source said. "She either pushes him in a stroller through the paved trails through the public woods by their home or straps him on and walks the more rustic routes. The walks usually last around an hour or two, but she takes them daily."