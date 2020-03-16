20 Baby Archie Updates That Have Us Wanting More

Image: Henk Kruger/Pool/AFP/Getty



Henk Kruger/Pool/AFP/Getty To recap, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met, dated, got married, and had a child in such quick succession that it made our heads spin. And then, when we saw Baby Archie for the first time, snug in his receiving blankets and sleeping peacefully through the mini-photo session that introduced him to the world, our heads kept right on spinning. He is one adorable baby. Chunky and cute, happy and curious. We're in love, and we are unabashed stans. But the truth is we have been following his every move since, well, he was moving in his mom's belly. Having counted down the months till the royal wedding took place, we found ourselves counting the days till his birth. Yes, we have baby fever. No, we don't want a Tylenol.

Would we love even more Baby Archie news? Yes. Yes. Yes. Who doesn't love babies, and the happiness and infectious sense of wonder that they possess? And Baby Archie seems to be one of those babies who would be a lot of fun to be around.

But, know what? At the same time, we're respectful of Meghan and Harry's choice to trickle out information and pictures of their son. It's their choice and, though at a time when sharing everything with everyone online is the norm, there's a lot to be said for keeping private life private, and little ones safe and largely out of view.

We were pretty grossed out when some media outlets and "fans" criticized the couple's desire to keep their birth plan and location a secret, when they demanded -- yes, demanded -- that Meghan and Harry trot him out to the public the day of his birth. Like their baby was the property of the public. And then when the couple did introduced Archie to the world, trolls accused them of showing a fake doll instead, accused them of lying about Archies age, and used racial slurs to describe the baby.

So, yeah. Do y'all, guys. We'll just be here, waiting patiently for the next Baby Archie update, whenever y'all choose to drop one. Meanwhile, here are 20 Baby Archie updates that we've followed so far.