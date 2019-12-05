Shannen Doherty Shares How She's 'Preparing' for Coronavirus Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images
It's a stressful time as COVID-19 spreads across the US, but at least Shannen Doherty is keeping a good sense of humor about it all -- despite battling stage 4 cancer at the same time. This week, Shannen shared a funny photo about preparing for the virus on Instagram, and even though these are uncertain times, we're really glad to see that she's able to joke about it. Knowing Shannen, though, we can't say we're surprised!
Shannen shared a photo of a person on a train, completely covered in plastic.
We know people have been going overboard with masks recently (leave those to the health care workers!), but this is next level. This person is essentially wrapped in saran wrap, wearing gloves, and has strapped a plastic bottle to their head to protect their face. We doubt any virus is getting through all that!
"Stealing this look for the next month. Peace out," Shannen Doherty wrote.
Fans who are also struggling with cancer are (jokingly) taking Shannen's lead.
It's nice to see that other people are finding comfort in what Shannen's sharing. This can be a scary, uncertain time for all of us, but especially for people with existing health problems that cause their immune systems to be a bit more delicate than others. We're glad that this fan reached out and that Shannen responded. After all, laughing through the tough stuff life hands us is what it's all about.
Over the past couple of months, Shannen's been open about her diagnosis with fans.
Originally, Shannen shared the news in February during an appearance on ABC News. At the time, she revealed that she was no longer in remission and that she was now dealing with stage 4 cancer -- something she'd hoped to keep private until it became obvious that her legal battle with her insurance company would break the news for her -- so she wanted to get out ahead of it while she still could.
Since then, fans have been rooting for her and sharing their support, and hopefully, Shannen is able to take comfort in that.
It seems like Shannen's been keeping in good spirits since then.
Not only is she up for joking about the coronavirus on Instagram, but she's also been sharing get-togethers with her friends and cooking classes she's been taking. Considering the circumstances, we're amazed at the positive outlook that she has about the whole thing. Just another reason why we admire her so much.
Knowing Shannen, though, this is exactly what we expected, and we're glad to see she has plenty of things going on to keep her busy and friends to support her.
We'll be thinking about Shannen, as always.
We hope she's staying safe (and as healthy as possible) as this nasty virus continues to spread. Hopefully, she'll be just fine -- and if nothing else, we are glad that she's able to laugh about it all. We're keeping Shannen in our thoughts and sending all the positive vibes her way. She's got this, even if she decides to skip out on using an entire roll of saran wrap and kitchen gloves as protection.
