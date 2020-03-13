10 Affordable Date Night Accessories Inspired by the Royals

Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images



Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Just about every time we see Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle out and about, we can't help but admire at least something about the outfit they've chosen for the day, whatever the occasion may be. After all, out of everyone in the royal family, these two have established themselves as total fashion icons, and both of their personal senses of style are so similar that it's hard to even compare them. But between their tops, pants, dresses, and accessories (especially the jewelry and the shoes), we're always wanting to steal bits and pieces of their wardrobes for our own -- especially when it comes to dressing for a date night.

There's only one problem: Though some of the pieces they choose to wear are surprisingly affordable, most of them are out of our budget. Those of us who don't happen to be royal also usually don't happen to have wallets like these two do, which makes sense. Fortunately, some of their fashion choices are available at a totally reasonable price, and for the pieces that doesn't apply to, there are a lot of very similar items out there for less.

Looking for a little royal inspiration when it comes to planning the next date night's look? Fortunately, Kate and Meghan are both serving up plenty of that for whatever the date might call for, whether it's a casual dinner and a movie, or a more formal evening out.

Read on for all our favorite (and affordable) date night accessories and looks, inspired by Kate and Meghan. Can they please be our personal stylists from now on?

