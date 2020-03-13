10 Affordable Date Night Accessories Inspired by the Royals

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Just about every time we see Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle out and about, we can't help but admire at least something about the outfit they've chosen for the day, whatever the occasion may be. After all, out of everyone in the royal family, these two have established themselves as total fashion icons, and both of their personal senses of style are so similar that it's hard to even compare them. But between their tops, pants, dresses, and accessories (especially the jewelry and the shoes), we're always wanting to steal bits and pieces of their wardrobes for our own -- especially when it comes to dressing for a date night.
There's only one problem: Though some of the pieces they choose to wear are surprisingly affordable, most of them are out of our budget. Those of us who don't happen to be royal also usually don't happen to have wallets like these two do, which makes sense. Fortunately, some of their fashion choices are available at a totally reasonable price, and for the pieces that doesn't apply to, there are a lot of very similar items out there for less.
Looking for a little royal inspiration when it comes to planning the next date night's look? Fortunately, Kate and Meghan are both serving up plenty of that for whatever the date might call for, whether it's a casual dinner and a movie, or a more formal evening out.
Read on for all our favorite (and affordable) date night accessories and looks, inspired by Kate and Meghan. Can they please be our personal stylists from now on?
Meghan's White Top
Meghan Markle looked ethereal in this TopShop top that she wore during her final week of royal obligations in the UK in March 2020. The buttons and the sheer sleeves were a gorgeous touch, and a white skirt completed the outfit. Although some of Meghan's looks are super formal, this top could be dressed up or down, making it a versatile pick for date night -- especially if that date happens after work.
A Similar Look For Less
Though Meghan's $55 TopShop blouse is now sold out, similar tops are available elsewhere, including this one from Express. Available in Ivory, Pitch Black, and Truffle Pink, this blouse can help anyone achieve the same look for an affordable price, and it's still a great look for date night, whether it's paired with jeans or a skirt.
Sheer Ruffled Clip Dot Top (Express, $70 )
Kate's Gold Drop Earrings
When Kate visited the Guinness Storehouse during her tour of Ireland earlier in March, she wore shiny gold drop earrings that stunned alongside her emerald green dress, and shockingly enough, the earrings were a steal from H&M! Unfortunately, the earrings are from a past season, but seeing them paired with her dress is serving up a little inspiration for a night out.
Gold Earrings For Less
Kate's earrings might be sold out, but that doesn't mean that similar pairs aren't available elsewhere -- and for a great price like the deal Kate must have scored when she grabbed her earrings at H&M. These gold drop earrings from Lulu's are just as pretty and eye-catching as Kate's, and they'll go with anything (though Kate's emerald and gold combo was pretty on point).
Exquisite Love Hammered Gold Earrings (Lulu's, $12)
Kate's Brown Boots
Another accessory pick from Will and Kate's Ireland tour: Kate's boots. These brown boots could go with anything, and the tassels are a cute addition. However, the exact ones Kate's wearing are from Penelope Chilvers and cost almost $700 retail, and it's safe to say that most of us can't afford to spend that on one pair of boots -- or even on our entire boot collection -- no matter how cute they are.
Boots For Less
Although these aren't quite the same as the ones Kate's wearing, they're pretty close -- and they're a fraction of the cost, which is the best part. These boots would be perfect for a more casual date night and could be paired with skinny jeans, like the ones Kate's wearing in the photos from Ireland. And with the rubber sole, they'd be perfect for all kinds of weather, too.
Steve Madden Edie Riding Boots (Belk, $72)
Kate's Pink Pumps
During Kate's trip to Pakistan last year, she wore these blush pink pumps when visiting a national park in Islamabad. We can't say we'd definitely want to wear shoes like these while spending the day outdoors, but they look plenty supportive for spending a lot of time on our feet. And clearly, Kate -- who wears heels for all kinds of terrain -- looked awesome while showing them off with her striking blue outfit.
The Exact Same Pair
The exact same pumps that Kate is wearing in that photo are still available, and they're far more affordable than we would have guessed. Although the shoes are sold by New Look's United Kingdom Site, they do ship the the US, and cost about $30 in US dollars, which is practically a steal for shoes like these.
Wide Fit Pale Pink Suedette Low Heel Court Shoes (New Look, $30)
Kate's Sneakers
Though Kate definitely loves her heels, when the time is right, she picks a pair of sneaks instead -- like when she was visiting an athletic club during her recent tour of Ireland. Because she got in the grass and played sports with the kids, of course the situation called for a solid pair of tennis shoes, and interestingly, Kate opted for a pair of New Balance sneakers for the occasion.
Her Affordable Tennis Shoes
These shoes by New Balance feature soft pink accents and a dark color like the ones Kate was wearing, ensuring they'll go with just about anything. Hey, some date nights call for tennis shoes, and these are a Kate-approved pick. Plus, they're sure to keep those feet comfortable, whatever the date ends up turning into.
New Balance 560 V7 Running Shoe (DSW, $60)
Kate's Skinny Jeans
Another part of Kate's outfit from her day playing sports with kids that ended up being a fave? Her black skinny jeans. Not only did they look great on her, but they also paired well with her coral sweater and those New Balance sneakers we were talking about. Skinny jeans, especially black ones, are a staple in Kate's closet, and she always looks awesome wearing them while being comfortable at the same time.
The Exact Same Pants
As it turns out, the exact black skinny pants that Kate was wearing that day are still available, and they're actually affordable enough for the rest of us to head to Zara and cop her look. After all, black skinny jeans are the perfect date night option. They can be dressed up or down, and they go with everything!
ZW Premium High Waist Revolve Black Jeans (Zara, $50)
Meghan's Brown Turtleneck
Before Meghan and Harry officially announced that they were stepping down from their positions as senior royals earlier this year, they triumphantly returned to the UK after their extended vacation in Canada. It was such a big deal that these photos ended up everywhere, and we can't help but love Meghan's turtleneck, which would be perfect for a chilly date night out.
It's effortless.
Meghan's Turtleneck For Less
Luckily, an affordable brown turtleneck isn't a huge ask. Not only is this one from Kohl's sold at the right price, but it also comes in many different colors -- just in case brown isn't anyone's favorite color. Wear it with jeans or with a brown skirt, like Meghan did, for a monochromatic, dressier look.
Women's Apt. 9 Long Sleeve Turtleneck (Kohls, $13)
Meghan's Green Dress
Meghan wore this dress when she and Prince Harry attended the WellChild Awards in October in London, and for her, it was the perfect choice. Not only is it cute and comfortable for a night out, but the color also looks gorgeous with her dark hair! She wore it with a pair of stud earrings and a camel coat, one of those staple items in Meghan's closet that happens to go with everything.
Green Dress For Less
Who knew Old Navy would come through with an affordable dress like Meghan's? This long sleeve version of the green dress she was wearing to the awards also comes in a black and two stripe options. It could be worn with heels for a nice dinner or with tennis shoes for a more casual get-together.
Fitted Bracelet Sleeve Tee Dress For Women (Old Navy, $13)
Kate's Polka Dot Blouse
Kate Middleton looked cute and stylish at the same time when she wore this casual black and white polka dotted blouse to visit Savannah House in Dublin earlier this month. Paired with her black jeans, this look would be perfect for grabbing drinks or dinner. And apparently, it works for playing ping pong, too, because Kate looks like she's having a blast. Maybe this top would be worth the investment!
Kate's Blouse For Less
Looking for a blouse that's similar to Kate's for an affordable price? Yes, it exists, thanks to the US version of Marks and Spencer! This top is pretty close to the one the Duchess of Cambridge is wearing, and even better than that, it's also got a little something extra with that cinched waist.
Polka Dot Collared Blouse (Marks and Spencer, $35)
Meghan's Tassel Earrings
During Meghan and Harry's tour of South Africa last year, Meghan pulled out a lot of her best looks, but one of her most striking accessories was a pretty small part of an outfit she wore that trip. These brightly colored tassel earrings captured all the attention, being that she was wearing an otherwise low-key white dress that added a perfect pop of color that completed her whole outfit.
Meghan's Earrings For Less
Just in case anyone's feeling Meghan's earrings but doesn't want to break the bank to get her look, there's a totally affordable option available. These tassel earrings will add color and fun to any date night look in the same way that Meghan's have for those of us who are on a budget -- or who just love a good deal.
Rea Teardrop Stone Tassel Earrings (Francesca's, $16)