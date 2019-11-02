Rob Kardashian Just Won a Major Battle in Court

Last year, there were reports that Dream was usually with a nanny while she was with Chyna, and Rob was upset because he would have rather have had his daughter with him if she wasn't actually going to be spending time with her mom.

"Chyna has long acted like her number one priority isn't raising her kids," a source told People at the time. "This is very hard for Rob's family. They don't feel like Dream is properly cared for when she is with Chyna. They find it to be a sad situation. Dream is the cutest little girl. She is very happy and so much fun to be around. Rob's family just wants Dream to be raised in the best way possible."