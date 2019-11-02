Rob Kardashian Just Won a Major Battle in Court

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Finally, some good news for Rob Kardashian! Although his custody woes involving daughter Dream Kardashian are ongoing, he has one courtroom win to celebrate. Rob just won a lawsuit against Blac Chyna's ex that ended in him getting a cool $45,000 settlement, which means he won't have to pay his lawyer's fees for this particular situation.
-
This week, The Blast reported Rob's victory in court.
-
Last month, Rob was also in court for a situation involving Chyna.
Rob's motion for emergency custody of Dream got denied after the judge presiding over the case determined that it wasn't actually an emergency, so that means that Rob will have to continue his fight for custody of his daughter while working with the court's regular schedule and process.
Rob was claiming that Chyna was using drugs that made her aggressive and that Dream wasn't safe with her, although Chyna has denied these claims.
-
-
There's been buzz that the Kardashians aren't thrilled with the custody arrangement in general for a while.
Last year, there were reports that Dream was usually with a nanny while she was with Chyna, and Rob was upset because he would have rather have had his daughter with him if she wasn't actually going to be spending time with her mom.
"Chyna has long acted like her number one priority isn't raising her kids," a source told People at the time. "This is very hard for Rob's family. They don't feel like Dream is properly cared for when she is with Chyna. They find it to be a sad situation. Dream is the cutest little girl. She is very happy and so much fun to be around. Rob's family just wants Dream to be raised in the best way possible."
-
As far as we know, the custody battle continues.
The good news is that, although Rob continues to keep a low profile, he seems to be doing well these days, and it's obvious that Dream is loved and adored by his entire family. If she does end up getting to spend more time with the Kardashian-Jenner crowd, she'll be a lucky little lady ... and she will have plenty of cousins to hang out with and play with. That's for sure!
-
-
Hopefully, everything will work out for Rob.
The drama with Chyna has been going on for years, so at least this is just a small part of it that he is officially able to put behind him.
It appears the custody battle could get worse before it gets better, though, so we hope he's prepared for that. Meanwhile, our fingers are crossed that we'll get to see him on Keeping Up With the Kardashians again one of these days. We miss him being on the show!
Share this Story