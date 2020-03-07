Meghan Markle Is Back in Canada With Baby Archie

Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finished the last of their royal obligations, these two seem to be getting back to their new normal. Meghan is back in Canada with baby Archie, and we have a feeling she's probably pretty happy to reunite with her son. And as for Harry? So far, it sounds like he hasn't joined them quite yet. 

  • Meghan is already back in Canada, according to royal correspondent Omid Scobie.

    As Scobie wrote for Harper's Bazaar, Harry said goodbye to Meghan at Buckingham Palace just before she got on a flight for Vancouver, hoping to be home before Archie was awake for the day. According to Scobie, Meghan even cried as she said goodbye to the royal staff she'd finished working with for the last time -- it sounds like it was very tough for her, even though she and Harry are obviously doing what's best for them.

  • As far as we can tell, though, Harry didn't fly back with her. 

    There haven't been any reports that he's left the UK yet. Surely, he'll be joining Meghan and Archie soon, but we wouldn't be surprised if he had to stay behind to tie up more loose ends before heading back to North America. He's spent a lot of time across the pond over the last couple of months, so we have a feeling that once he makes it back to Canada, he may want to stay put for a while. He probably misses his kid!

  • Scobie has also said that leaving the royal family has been "crushing" for Harry and Meghan. 

    Reportedly, they were sad to leave London and that they had to make such a drastic change to their lifestyle, but they felt like they didn't have any other choice. 

    "To say they were crushed is an understatement," he wrote. "It's a decision that the couple still feel wasn't necessary, but also wasn't a surprise, given the lack of support they received as they were relentlessly attacked by sections of the British press with almost daily mistruths and hateful commentary."

  • We've gotta admire Harry and Meghan for doing this the right way, though. 

    Amid all kinds of rude reports about both of them (and all kinds of rumors about how the royal family may or may not have reacted to their decision to step down), Meghan and Harry have both handled the situation in such a classy way. They filled their obligations cheerfully -- and they both looked great doing it. These two deserve so much happiness ... and probably a vacation.

  • We hope this family is back together soon. 

    Goodbyes are never easy, and to say the last few months have been difficult for Meghan and Harry would be a total understatement. But now, maybe they can finally begin their lives as they've wanted to all along -- and, most importantly, raise their son in the environment they think is best for him.

    We'll be thinking of the Sussexes in the coming days, and keeping an eye out for Harry's return to Canada.

