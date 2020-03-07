Meghan Markle Is Back in Canada With Baby Archie

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finished the last of their royal obligations, these two seem to be getting back to their new normal. Meghan is back in Canada with baby Archie, and we have a feeling she's probably pretty happy to reunite with her son. And as for Harry? So far, it sounds like he hasn't joined them quite yet.
Meghan is already back in Canada, according to royal correspondent Omid Scobie.
As far as we can tell, though, Harry didn't fly back with her.
Scobie has also said that leaving the royal family has been "crushing" for Harry and Meghan.
We've gotta admire Harry and Meghan for doing this the right way, though.
We hope this family is back together soon.
Goodbyes are never easy, and to say the last few months have been difficult for Meghan and Harry would be a total understatement. But now, maybe they can finally begin their lives as they've wanted to all along -- and, most importantly, raise their son in the environment they think is best for him.
We'll be thinking of the Sussexes in the coming days, and keeping an eye out for Harry's return to Canada.
