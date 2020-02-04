Jessa Duggar Shares the Sweetest Photo of All Three of Her Kids

We think all the Duggar kids are cute, but since Ivy Jane Seewald was born, we think Jessa Duggar's kids might be giving the rest of them a run for their money -- especially in this new photo. This week, Jessa shared a new pic of Henry, Ivy, and Spurgeon together on Instagram, and we can't get over how beautiful this family truly is. So cute!
In the photo, all three kiddos are posing on the front stoop.
How cute are they? Even though Henry is obviously off in his own world, playing with a toy, we do really love that Spurgeon's arm is around his little sister. The bond the three of them have together has become so real since Ivy was born last summer, and of course, all three kids are dressed so well.
"These babies are growing up too fast!" Jessa wrote in her caption.
Fans flocked to the comments to share how much they adore this photo.
Even Tori Roloff had to comment on how cute these three are.
Ivy's grown so much since the last photo Jessa posted of all three of them together.
This photo -- which Jessa captioned "my world" -- shows Spurgeon, Ivy, and Henry all sitting together on the couch, with huge smiles plastered on their faces. There's no way these are grins that Jessa had to pry out of these kids. This is straight-up happiness, and we love to see it.
And seriously, how cute is Ivy?! She already looks just like her mom, and we can't wait to see how she continues to change as she gets even bigger.
More photos of these three in action, please!
We will never get over all of their adorable sibling reactions -- or how precious Ivy is. Jessa's lucky to have three kiddos who obviously mean to the world to each other, and hopefully, that bond will only continue to grow as they all get older. We have a feeling Henry and Spurgeon are going to end up being the best (and most protective) big brothers to their little sis ever.
