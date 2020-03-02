Joy-Anna Duggar Is Getting All Kinds of Hate for Letting Gideon Near 'Deadly' Machinery

Since becoming a mom to Gideon Forsyth, we know Joy-Anna Duggar's been doing a pretty good job, but one of her recent Instagram posts has fans calling her parenting skills into question. Joy is getting tons of backlash after she shared photos of Gideon near heavy machinery, and people aren't holding back when they say how irresponsible they think she and Austin are being. Yikes ...
It all started with this post of Joy and Gideon sitting in some kind of heavy machinery.
In the first photo, this mama and her toddler are taking a selfie, and in another picture, Austin is showing Gideon how to use a chainsaw. Yes, that could potentially become dangerous ... but it's also important to note that it doesn't look like Gideon was left alone with the chainsaw at any point -- at least, not as far as these photos show.
"Learning how to clear land from papa!" Joy wrote in her caption.
One person called out Joy for Gideon not having ear protection in the chainsaw photo.
The hate didn't stop there, though.
Fortunately, she also got plenty of support.
The haters are gonna hate. We just hope Joy doesn't let it get to her.
She's an awesome mom, and Gideon seems to be a lucky boy to have her and Austin as his parents. As far as we can tell, he loves the outdoors and is a pretty rough and tumble kid, so he probably has a blast any time he gets to go outside and help his dad out. Even if that just means harmlessly posing with a chainsaw that isn't in use.
More Gideon pics, please. We just can't get enough of this happy kid.
