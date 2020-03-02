Joy-Anna Duggar Is Getting All Kinds of Hate for Letting Gideon Near 'Deadly' Machinery

austinandjoyforsyth/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Joy-Anna Duggar, Austin Forsyth, Gideon Forsyth
austinandjoyforsyth/Instagram

Since becoming a mom to Gideon Forsyth, we know Joy-Anna Duggar's been doing a pretty good job, but one of her recent Instagram posts has fans calling her parenting skills into question. Joy is getting tons of backlash after she shared photos of Gideon near heavy machinery, and people aren't holding back when they say how irresponsible they think she and Austin are being. Yikes ... 

  • It all started with this post of Joy and Gideon sitting in some kind of heavy machinery. 

    In the first photo, this mama and her toddler are taking a selfie, and in another picture, Austin is showing Gideon how to use a chainsaw. Yes, that could potentially become dangerous ... but it's also important to note that it doesn't look like Gideon was left alone with the chainsaw at any point -- at least, not as far as these photos show.

    "Learning how to clear land from papa!" Joy wrote in her caption.

  • One person called out Joy for Gideon not having ear protection in the chainsaw photo.

    Joy-Anna Duggar instagram comment
    austinandjoyforsyth/Instagram

    Except Gideon was obviously wearing ear protection in the selfie with his mom that was posted first ... and we have a feeling that chainsaw wouldn't have been on if it was near Gideon, which is exactly what Joy pointed out when she responded to this comment.

    "It wasn't running. I just wanted to get a picture of Gideon with Austin!" she wrote, adding a smiley face.

  • The hate didn't stop there, though.

    Joy-Anna Duggar Instagram comment
    austinandjoyforsyth/Instagram

    People were really heated about Gideon being so close to a chainsaw, and they definitely made it known. It doesn't seem like Joy wasted much more time defending herself, though. After all, she and Austin are the ones who make choices about how to keep their son safe -- and as far as we can tell, there's no way to say for sure that Gideon was in any danger in these photos, despite what people might think. 

  • Fortunately, she also got plenty of support.

    Joy-Anna Duggar Instagram comments
    austinandjoyforsyth/Instagram

    Plenty of people chimed in, reminding everyone else not to be judgmental and sharing that they loved the photos that Joy posted, which we're sure she appreciated. It can't be fun dealing with online hate, and the Duggar family definitely gets their fair share of that on a daily basis. 

    It's clear that this is one happy and loved kid, so shouldn't that be enough?

  • The haters are gonna hate. We just hope Joy doesn't let it get to her. 

    She's an awesome mom, and Gideon seems to be a lucky boy to have her and Austin as his parents. As far as we can tell, he loves the outdoors and is a pretty rough and tumble kid, so he probably has a blast any time he gets to go outside and help his dad out. Even if that just means harmlessly posing with a chainsaw that isn't in use.

    More Gideon pics, please. We just can't get enough of this happy kid.

