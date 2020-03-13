Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: A Look Back at Their Love Story

Image: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images



Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images It's no surprise that a recent picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling at each other under an umbrella while rain falls all around them -- taken as they arrived at the first of their final set of official royal engagements before starting a new life -- has become instantly iconic. It’s the perfect metaphor for their love story, whose timeline started in 2016.



The couple has weathered some serious storms since they started dating that summer. They successfully navigated the challenges of a transatlantic romance, committing early on to make time for each other despite already full schedules. They fought against barefaced attacks from Meghan's estranged family members and the press. They married in front of a billion people, became parents, and made what must have been one of the toughest decisions of their life together.

And if the vibe of the picture is to be believed, Harry and Meghan are still going strong, and are well equipped to handle whatever comes their way next.



But just how did they build their relationship? How did it come about in the first place?



We've got the answers for you right here. But first, understand this was a relationship that no one saw coming, and that few would have predicted. After all, they were from utterly different worlds. Harry was born into immense wealth, privilege, and fame. Meghan came from humbler beginnings, with parents that were in Hollywood, yes, but not swimming in money, and she worked her butt off to establish an acting career.

And of course, she was biracial, divorced, and American -- which in different times, would have been a no-go from the start for the royal family. After all, Queen Elizabeth had forbidden her own sister from marrying a divorced man, and the reason she became queen at all was because her uncle abdicated the throne to marry a divorced American woman.

But times change, and Meghan was accepted and welcomed into the royal family, Harry was clearly happy for the first time in a long time, and had found someone who was willing to make the sacrifices and take on the challenges that come with living in a fishbowl.

No matter what happens next, it's one of the most remarkable love stories to come along in decades. But that is a question, isn't it? Will Meghan and Harry be able to make their new life -- which they are building block by block, step by step, in an unprecedented way -- work? We hope so. After all, they left the royal family with the intent on putting family first. That doesn't just mean taking care of Baby Archie. That means taking care of each other and their marriage, so that their love story can continue.

Let's look back at how it started in the first place, with a timeline of Meghan and Harry's relationship.