Tom Hanks Reveals He & Rita Wilson Tested Positive for Coronavirus

As calm as we are trying to remain about the coronavirus, it's hard not to freak out ... at least a little. So many places -- including schools -- are telling people to stay home. This has lots of implications on everyone, as it not only affects schedules and how we operate through public spaces, but also people's wages because some can't afford to stay at home (or provide care for their children who aren't in school).

Hopefully, the experts are able to get to the bottom of this sooner than later ...