Tom Hanks Reveals He & Rita Wilson Tested Positive for Coronavirus

With schools, businesses, and public gatherina arenas closing down in fear of COVID-19, known as the coronavirus, all of us have pretty much been hoping and praying -- while washing our hands without ceasing -- the disease does not hit close to home. Sadly, it did in many ways as Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus that has fans of the beloved Hollywood couple crossing their fingers they're able to recover.
Tom broke the news on Instagram, revealing he and Rita haven't felt their best while in Australia.
"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Tom Hanks mentioned in his Instagram post. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."
"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he writes.
Tom and Rita's coronavirus news comes after Warner Bros. released a statement someone who is a part of Hanks' film tested positive.
"We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus)," the Warner Bros. statement read, E! News reported.
The statement continued:
"We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment."Scary.
E! News also reported that although Tom is spending time Down Under for a project inspired by Elvis Presley, Rita Wilson, who left a week ago, had been touring Australia.
Needless to say, folks are worried and hope Tom and Rita get better soon.
These comments don't lie: It's crazy to think Tom Hanks (and Rita Wilson) have the coronavirus. Don't get us wrong, we don't want anyone to have to deal with this disease ... we just never thought someone we consider to be a national treasure would test positive. But given the World Health Organization just declared COVID 19 a global pandemic, sadly, it looks like anyone and everyone is fair game.
Please get better!
As calm as we are trying to remain about the coronavirus, it's hard not to freak out ... at least a little. So many places -- including schools -- are telling people to stay home. This has lots of implications on everyone, as it not only affects schedules and how we operate through public spaces, but also people's wages because some can't afford to stay at home (or provide care for their children who aren't in school).
Hopefully, the experts are able to get to the bottom of this sooner than later ...
