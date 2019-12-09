Kate Middleton Is Having a 'Bad' Time Over Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Departure From the Royal Family

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Splash News

Although the talk surrounding Megxit and how it relates to Prince William and Kate Middleton has generally been, well, not good, apparently it hasn't all been "no love lost" between the Cambridges and the Sussexes. In fact, according to a new report, the Duchess of Cambridge has been taking Harry and Meghan's exit from royal life particularly hard.

  • Vanity Fair is reporting that Kate Middleton is taking Harry and Meghan's abdication "badly."

    Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl recently reported on what an insider revealed to her.

    "To be honest, I think Kate has taken it all badly," the royal source told Nicholl. "She, Harry and [her husband Prince] William were once such a happy trio. She thinks what has happened is all very sad."

    Ugh. So depressing.

  • Once upon a time, Harry and Kate were quite close. 

    Splash News

    Since Megxit, a lot of the reporting has been on how it's a shame to watch Prince Harry's relationship with his brother come undone -- and it is. But it's sad, too, in some ways, see the end of Harry and Kate's cute relationship

    At times, it almost seemed as if Prince William was the third wheel!

  • Kate isn't the only one upset -- Harry reportedly also is sad to be leaving the royal family. 

    In addition to it being reported on a number of occasions that Harry is having a hard time leaving the only life he's ever know, a source close to the Sussexes recently said: "It's not been easy for anyone. I think they're both pretty emotional."

    Man, this all sounds so melancholy!

  • Although there were reports things were tense between the Sussexes and Cambridges at the Commonwealth Day service recently, it sounds like the couples will miss each other.

    prince harry
    Splash News

    Sure, it was a rocky road for Harry and Meghan, who never caught a break from the press, but there were also good times, too. 

    Remember when Kate and Meghan went to Wimbledon together?! And when they had the world's cutest royal playdate?!

  • Sounds like Harry is tying up loose ends in England right now. 

    Evidently, Meghan has headed straight back to Canada to reunite with her son, and the duke has remained in the UK. Perhaps he's saying his goodbyes? Or trying to get in some time with William and Kate (one could hope)?

    We'll never know what's really going on between Harry and Meghan and William and Kate, but perhaps it isn't all as bad as it's been made out to seem.

    That's a nice thought.

