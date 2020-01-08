Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share a Sweet Moment Amidst 'Painful' Exit From Royalty

On Tuesday, the Sussex Instagram page shared a few photos of the couple meeting with young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Mar 10, 2020 at 1:49pm PDT

In the first photo of the series, Meghan and Harry are pictured -- in black and white -- laughing alongside Kenny Imafidon, one of the advisers for the organization.

It's no wonder the couple chose this as the first photo to share, because it's adorable.

How cute does Harry look here, cracking up?!