Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share a Sweet Moment Amidst 'Painful' Exit From Royalty

It's reportedly been an intense week for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, what with their final string of royal events in the UK. However, it hasn't all been super heavy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In fact, Harry and Meghan have even had time for joking around recently -- and the photo that captured a light moment between the two happens to be particularly adorable.
On Tuesday, the Sussex Instagram page shared a few photos of the couple meeting with young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.
In the first photo of the series, Meghan and Harry are pictured -- in black and white -- laughing alongside Kenny Imafidon, one of the advisers for the organization.
It's no wonder the couple chose this as the first photo to share, because it's adorable.
How cute does Harry look here, cracking up?!
The Queen's Commonwealth Trust is an organization that supports young leaders who are working to change the world -- and not surprising, it's very near and dear to the Sussexes.
During their visit with young leaders Tuesday, Harry remarked on how much potential the next generation has, saying: "You have a whole group of young people coming through -- who just have a completely different mindset and focus on how to make things different -- it’s an amazing opportunity."
The Queen's Commonwealth Trust also shared a few moments from the meeting on its Instagram page.
And luckily for royal fans, it was a video!
In the two-and-a-half minute clip, Meghan and Harry can be see interacting with a small group of tomorrow's leaders, and not only is it really powerful to watch the young leaders speak about the importance of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, but it's great to see Harry and Meghan laughing and joking around.
It isn't all laughs for Harry and Meghan, though.
Despite the laughs, it was reported recently that Harry and Meghan have been having a hard time leaving the royal family. Sure, they're excited for what's to come -- and felt they had no choice but to leave -- but there's also a tinge of sadness, understandably.
Royal reporter Omid Scobie spent time with the couple recently and wrote in Bazaar:
"To say they were crushed is an understatement. It’s a decision that the couple still feel wasn’t necessary, but also wasn’t a surprise, given the lack of support they received as they were relentlessly attacked by sections of the British press with almost daily mistruths and hateful commentary."
The Sussexes' future -- for royal fans -- isn't clear.
If we know Harry and Meghan, we know they have a plan up their chic little sleeves about what they're going to do next -- but will the public see them as much?
Who knows?
Of course, we'd miss the duke and duchess terribly if we not longer saw updates from them on Instagram or sweet public appearances, but hey, they've gotta do what makes them happy.
So, whether they're visible to us or not, here's to hoping there's many laughs ahead for the couple.
