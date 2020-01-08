Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share a Sweet Moment Amidst 'Painful' Exit From Royalty

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

meghan markle
Splash News

It's reportedly been an intense week for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, what with their final string of royal events in the UK. However, it hasn't all been super heavy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In fact, Harry and Meghan have even had time for joking around recently -- and the photo that captured a light moment between the two happens to be particularly adorable.

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement