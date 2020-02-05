Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were 'Crushed' About Leaving the Royal Family

Splash News
As if the news wasn't depressing enough lately, there's this: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their final UK "tour" on a heartbreaking note. In fact, according to a source close with the couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were completely "crushed" as they were leaving one of their last engagements as royals.
According to royal journalist Omid Scobie, after Meghan returned from her International Women's Day appearance, it was incredibly emotional.
In a touching essay for Bazaar, Scobie described Meghan's last moments as a royal in Buckingham Palace's 1844 Room, where she and Harry were saying goodbye to their staff, who they'll probably never see again.
"At this point, the 1844 Room is almost empty and tears that the Duchess had been bravely holding back are free to flow among familiar faces," Scobie, who was there, wrote. "As she embraces some of the loyal staff she will most likely not see again, I can't help but feel sad for the dedicated team members whose tireless efforts -- to promote the couple's work, launch landmark projects, and deal with the near-daily crises brought on by tabloid lies -- have come to an abrupt end."
Scobie also wrote that, when it came down to it, Harry and Meghan didn't want to leave the royal family.
Instead, the couple felt they had no choice.
"To say they were crushed is an understatement," Scobie wrote. "It's a decision that the couple still feel wasn't necessary, but also wasn't a surprise, given the lack of support they received as they were relentlessly attacked by sections of the British press with almost daily mistruths and hateful commentary."
He continued: "While recent tabloid coverage has made it seem like the Sussexes' half-in-half-out bid was about wanting it all, the reality was a couple who were left with no other choice but to create their own change after being left to fend for themselves against impossible circumstances -- even during her pregnancy."
Scobie also made mention of how no one in the royal family ever stood up for them when the tabloids were dragging them through the mud.
The essay also revealed that, despite what's been reported about the couple's future financial endeavors, their mission is still the same.
"While much has been (incorrectly) speculated about specific commercial endeavors they might be taking on, both Harry and Meghan are eager to get stuck into their work, which will still revolve around their humanitarian efforts and helping amplify the voices of young people around the world on a wide gamut of issues," Scobie wrote, adding: "The terrain may be a little different but their priorities are exactly the same as before."
Honestly, did anyone ever think any different of Harry and Meghan? We know where your focus lies, guys!
But! It isn't all doom and gloom for Harry and Meghan.
In fact, even though they're feeling bad, the couple is also excited about what lies ahead.
"While the weeks and months ahead will no doubt present new challenges for the Sussexes, the couple genuinely feel a sense of excitement about what's to come, which includes the freedom to work at a pace that suits them, no longer weighed down by protocol or threatened by toxic agendas," Scobie wrote.
Sounds like they made the right decision, regardless of how hard it was. Good luck, guys!
