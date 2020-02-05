Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were 'Crushed' About Leaving the Royal Family

In a touching essay for Bazaar, Scobie described Meghan's last moments as a royal in Buckingham Palace's 1844 Room, where she and Harry were saying goodbye to their staff, who they'll probably never see again.

"At this point, the 1844 Room is almost empty and tears that the Duchess had been bravely holding back are free to flow among familiar faces," Scobie, who was there, wrote. "As she embraces some of the loyal staff she will most likely not see again, I can't help but feel sad for the dedicated team members whose tireless efforts -- to promote the couple's work, launch landmark projects, and deal with the near-daily crises brought on by tabloid lies -- have come to an abrupt end."

